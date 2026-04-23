‘Lose Your Attitude!’: White Woman Harasses Black Atlanta Influencer at Apartment Gym, Claims She Doesn’t Live There and Then Scolds Her for Being Upset

A video of a woman harassing a Black Atlanta-based influencer at a gym is going viral after accusing her of not living at the apartment complex the facility is in.

The video of Amber Tyson, also known as Coco, was originally posted on TikTok. It shows her and a white woman arguing inside the gym.

Karen harasses Black influencer at gym, claims she doesn’t live at complex (Photo Credit X @Clipthatcontrols)

According to the video, the argument may have begun over a piece of exercise equipment.

“This is a private gym, only for people in this complex,” the woman told Tyson. “Just lose your attitude.”

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“Oh, I have an attitude? I think you’re being passive-aggressive,” Tyson replied.

“Do you pay $2080?”

This black woman lives at these apartments and she was in the gym working out when this Karen kept staring at her and then told her it’s a private gym and it’s only for people that live there and pay rent.The woman told her she does both of those things & she wasn’t proving it. pic.twitter.com/9H3zjAjlW8 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 20, 2026

“I do.”

The woman continues to inch closer to Tyson during the argument until Tyson tells her she’s scared.

“You’re really scaring me,” Tyson said. “I’m working out just like you. Is it because I’m Black?”

“Just give me the mat,” the woman replied.

The woman’s real identity has not been shared.

Commenters on social media were quick to call Karen out.

“I’m sick of white people, and I’m white, it’s exhausting, the entitlement of some of these people!!” wrote @GeMStOnE2300 on X.

“She thinks the Black lady is gonna put the cardio machine in her pocket and run off with it,” @olschoo66563 added.

“Only thing worse than a Karen, is a foreign Karen,” @nikkibluvs said, referring to the woman’s accent.

“Oh no, honey. She leaning in at you. That aggression doesn’t look passive, and she’s yelling too! Call the police. I would be terrified,” @MindinMyBis added.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to Tyson for a comment, but has not heard back.