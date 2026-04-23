‘We Don’t Play:’ Emory University Law Student Banned from Campus After Series of Racist Emails, Threats to Students

A law student at Emory University in Atlanta has been kicked off campus after he was accused of repeatedly threatening other students and sending out racist emails.

Emory University told WAGA the student, who Atlanta Black Star learned is named Milano Wayne, is banned from all campus and off-campus activities.

A law student at Emory University has been banned from campus for making racist posts (Photo: Emory University and Milano Wayne on LinkedIn)

The emails, which date back to March, show Wayne used racial slurs multiple times and used rhetoric synonymous with white supremacy.

In one email to a professor, Wayne talks about being proud of voting for President Donald Trump and making his leftist classmates mad.

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“I can’t help but be so happy watching them suffer the way I suffered because of them. I’m proud that I got back at them.”

Wayne goes on to say he has previously been committed to a psych ward after he “came out to his classmates as transracial.” According to the email, Wayne is Asian American. He says he changed his name from Wang to Wayne a few years ago.

“This should be national news. Absolutely unacceptable. That student should be expelled, the ABA should intervene if the university won’t,” @lawyermarli said on Threads.

“Emory student here! Yeah, they’re not taking this seriously at all,” @of_santa replied.

The Emory Black Law Students Association, along with several other student groups, wrote a letter stating the emails showcased “racist, misogynistic, and transphobic ideology” and represent an “undeniable escalation from dehumanizing and offensive speech to assault.”

Some classes reportedly shifted, and students describe an environment where they are more focused on survival than learning, according to the letter.

“I went to B-school at Emory. Law school has a very different culture than us. We don’t play. It’s so upsetting seeing how things are being handled,” wrote @tinytim1908 on Threads.

“How did this insane racist get into LAW school? Aren’t violent threats against the law??” @devraha22 questioned on Threads.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to the university and Wayne for comment. Neither has responded.