‘Somebody Needs to Pull the Plug!’: Trump Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson with Embarrassing Screenshot — Before Unleashing a Plan to Publicly Humiliate His Former Allies One by One

President Donald Trump doesn’t take kindly to criticism of any sort, especially when it comes from MAGA acolytes, but after he broke a campaign promise not to involve the U.S. in any foreign conflicts by launching a deadly war on Iran on Feb. 28 members of his MAGA media base splintered.

High-profile previously loyalist right-wing podcasters Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones broke with Trump over his military campaign on Tehran, calling out the president and repeatedly criticizing him over the attack and reminding him of his campaign promise.

Political Commentator Tucker Carlson speaks alongside Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a Turning Point Action campaign rally at the Gas South Arena on October 23, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A seething Trump has lashed out at the group before, and he woke up Friday morning, April 17, apparently angry all over again, ranting against the four in a post on his Truth Social platform.

But before Trump launched into the tirade, he made sure Carlson and anyone siding with him got a reminder of what happens when you break ranks, even if it meant amplifying a source he’s long dismissed as “fake news.”

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Trump shared a Mediaite article blasting Carlson’s slide, leaning on a headline that declared: “’HE IS CRUSHING, CRUSHING TUCKER CARLSON!’ CNN DATA GURU REVEALS TRUMP HAS RUINED HIS OLD FRIEND.”

The story related to a CNN segment with host John Berman and data journalist Harry Enten on Friday, April 10, where Enten gleefully detailed the feud between Trump and Carlson over Trump’s war with the Islamic Republic.

Enten detailed how Carlson “has been in absolute freefall with Republicans” since fracturing with the president pointing out a trend line dating back two years.

Trump post image of Carlson’s demise for going against him. (Credit: CNN/Truth Social)

“Back in March of 2024, when he and Donald Trump were very close friends, look at that, he was at plus 54 points. Look at where he is today at only plus seven points among Republicans, and that includes GOP-leaning independents. I mean that is a drop of what, 47 percentage points,” Enten declared, according to Mediate.

“My goodness gracious. When you go up against Donald Trump and you want to appeal to the Republican base, to quote the movie “Good Burger,” you go in the grinder. And that is exactly what has happened to Tucker Carlson, who has absolutely collapsed among Republicans,” an excited Enten pointed out.

Trump couldn’t hide it, relishing Carlson’s collapse among Republicans and bragging about how “easy” it was to beat him.

“Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!” Trump proclaimed.

“So are Megyn Kelly, ‘Candace’(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely ‘fried,’” he continued ranting.

Then he appeared to threaten unnamed “others” before seeming to warn he could rank them, causing further humiliation.

CNN: Tucker Carlson has seen a historic collapse in support among the Republican base; only 7% like him pic.twitter.com/9tQpqJKfwH — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) April 10, 2026

“There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???” he crowed.

Social media erupted, pointing out Jones isn’t the only one who has filed for bankruptcy, and comparing Trump to a disgruntled teenager

X user Sundae Gurl noted, “Trump ranking people like it’s a middle school burn book.”

This X user agreed, “It’s giving ‘Mean Girls’ burn book. A grown ass man who happens to be the most powerful person on the planet, tweeting like a spoiled teenager. How embarrassing, America.”

Another wondered why the president’s handlers are allowing these kinds of messages.

“Somebody needs to pull the plug on him, seriously. how long are we supposed to let this go on?”

But this poster put words to the obvious when it comes to Trump’s insults against Jones.

“Bankrupt Alex Jone? Really? The man who filed bankruptcy 6 times is calling someone bankrupt. The same guy who can’t make a nickel outside of the Oval Office.”