‘Watched This an Unhealthy Amount of Times’: White Patron Learns the Definition of a Beat Down After Calling Black Woman a Racial Slur

A wild catfight erupted in a convenience store when one woman called the other a racial slur.

The claws came out after a non-Black person of color yelled, “You look like a n—-r,” in a store crowded with Black patrons. Sensing the chaos to come, shocked onlookers pulled out their phones and hit record.

A Black woman then barreled toward the offender, arms swinging wildly. She quickly overtook the woman, landing several punches as the two careened around the store, knocking over products and slamming into food displays.

Video stills show a woman involved in a viral altercation. (Photos: X/

@dfwferd)

Onlookers screamed and cheered as the women grappled, and even online viewers of the June 28 clip can’t look away. As one put it on X: “I have watched this an unhealthy amount of times; she asked for it, and she got it.”

Racist calls a black woman the N word, and instantly regrets it. pic.twitter.com/N8uObHdh0u — Shary 🩷 (@Sharylynee) June 28, 2026

At one point, the video showed the woman who’d yelled the slur grabbing the Black woman’s leg before bystanders pulled her off. Then, in a scary escalation, she grabbed a glass bottle from someone’s cart, but an older Black woman stepped in just in time and disarmed her.

Meanwhile, the guy filming laughed through the entire ordeal. He captioned the now-viral video: “Wrong words.”

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Many in the comments on X agreed: “Some words come with immediate consequences,” wrote one, followed by, “Love to see that karma catch up fast.”

Some online observers said the fight made Black people look “violent,” while others questioned why the word still holds so much power.

“I’m sorry, but I’ve been called the n-word; it’s just not enough for me to get into fisticuffs. I just can’t go to jail for a word,” wrote one.

Still, many feel the reaction was justified. The slur has been used to terrorize Black Americans for centuries, and plenty of commenters wonder why some people still can’t read the room.

“Y’all feel justified in using that word because y’all say, well, Black Americans use it; why can’t I?” wrote one. “Because y’all use it in a derogatory way that will get your a– beat every time.”