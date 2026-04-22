‘She Knows How to Pick Them’: Kimora Lee Simmons’ Estranged Husband Files for Divorce After Nearly 12 Years, Requests Custody and Spousal Support

The husband of Kimora Lee Simmons, Tim Leissner, is currently in a Pennsylvania federal prison after he admitted to being guilty of money laundering and bribery, but that reportedly didn’t stop him from filing for divorce.

Simmons married the former Goldman Sachs executive back in 2014, and the couple shares an 11-year-old son, Wolfe. They have been married for 12 years, but the couple has actually been estranged since 2022.

Kimora Lee Simmons’ second husband has filed for divorce after over 10 years of separation. (Photo: Olivia Wong/WireImage)

‘Oh Wow’: Russell Simmons Fires Back at Kimora Lee Simmons’ ‘Self-Made’ Story — Sparking a Bigger Debate Over Who Gets the Credit

Leissner is viewed as a shady character who forged a divorce document while married to another woman to snag Simmons. And now wants out through another divorce, but that’s not all.

TMZ reports Leissner filed back in February, mere days before he began his two-year sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering and bribery.

Not only does he want a divorce, but Leissner reportedly also wants spousal support and legal custody of their son. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing, TMZ reported the court documents showed.

Reactions to the filing on social media were not kind to either spouse, and folks dragged them both on Instagram. “She’s going to be prowling football/basketball draft night.”

“She knows how to pick them,” one user wrote. Another user wrote, “She can’t hold a man.”

“She has a thing for shady dudes,” another added, seemingly a reference to her ex-husband Russell Simmons, who was accused of sexual assault back in 2017 and is currently living in Bali, far from the reach of U.S. courts.

Simmons told People last December that her “life didn’t revolve around a guy” and that she was single.

“You have to look out for yourself,” she said. “A man’s not going to be responsible to give you everything in life. It’s important to be independent.”

Kimora Simmons also shares 25-year-old Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, 23, with the music mogul Simmons, and Kenzo, 16, with ex-boyfriend Djimon Hounsou. She also adopted her 16-year-old son, Gary.

Kimora partnered with Phat Farm founder Russell, who helped her launch the fashion brand Baby Phat in the 1990s. The couple got married in 1998 and divorced by 2008.

The former supermodel and Leissner later partnered with Russell in the energy beverage brand, Celsius, but things went left and the Def Jam founder ended up suing them.

Kimora Lee recalls her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, being furious when he presented her with a prenup alongside a lawyer recommended to him by Trump, prompting her to seek her own attorney through Trump’s wife at the time



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The former Goldman Sachs managing director pleaded guilty back in 2018 to participating in a billion-dollar Malaysian money-laundering scheme. He had to forfeit $43.7 million after helping raise money for the sovereign wealth fund along with two other men, fellow Goldman Sachs’ banker Roger Ng and Jho Low, a Malaysian businessman.

NG was arrested in Malaysia in 2018, while Low, alleged to be the mastermind behind the $4.5 billion scandal, remains a fugitive on the run. The scandal also helped fund the Leonardo DiCaprio movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Low was found and located in 2025, according to Variety. Project Brazen — led by Bradley Hope and Tom Wright, the reporters behind the early 1MDB coverage — say they’ve tracked Low to a mansion in Green Hills, an ultra-exclusive area in Shanghai.

The co-authors of “Billion Dollar Whale” claim documents and sources point to Low living under a fake Australian passport tied to the name Constantinos Achilles Veis.

Simmons later accused Leissner and his ex-wife of using $44 million in Celsius shares to post bond without permission. His lawsuit against Kimora is currently ongoing.