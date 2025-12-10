‘Kimora Is to Blame for This’: Aoki Lee Simmons and Sister Ming Lee’s Tense Exchange Erupts After One Backhanded Compliment Pushes Them Over the Edge

Aoki Lee Simmons snapped at her big sister, Ming Lee, over what she felt was a backhanded compliment about her looks.

The two daughters of Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons went back and forth in a clip from their mother’s new reality TV show, “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane.”

The show originally aired on E! in 2007, and the reboot features the 23-year-old throwing a fit, comparable to a kid’s tantrum, even after Ming explained what she truly meant. And fans think Aoki’s ill-fated romance with a man decades older than her is to blame for how she views herself.

Aoki Lee Simmons and her sister Ming Lee exchange words after one mistakes a compliment for an insult. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

‘You’re Not Pretty Enough’: Aoki Lee Simmons Ditches Modeling After Breakup with 65-Year-Old ‘Sugar Daddy’ and Comparisons to Mom Kimora

Aoki was just 21 when she was caught on camera kissing a 65-year-old wealthy restaurateur, Vittorio Assaf, on the beach on the island of St. Barts in a tiny bikini.

The model wore an equally revealing one-piece Baby Phat swimsuit in one house scene and she walked up to her big sis for validation.

Ming Lee simply stated, “You look good. You look healthy,” before Aoki blasted, “F–you.”

As the older Simmons daughter gasped, the Harvard graduate snapped again, “You look healthy? … Healthy means fat in this house, and you’re kind of an a-shole for that.”

Despite Ming Lee insisting that wasn’t what she meant, noting how “refreshed” Aoki looked, her tone didn’t change. She returned the compliment to her sister. “Healthy? You look healthy. You look very healthy. I look fat? Tell the truth! … You’re calling me fat!”

In a confessional, Ming explained that she thought her sister looked much healthier since returning from Bali than she did before she left. “You meant healthy in a weird day,” Aoki continued, not believing Ming, who replied, “No, I didn’t. You just make things up.”

Cutting back to the show, Aoki walks over to production to share how displeased she was with her sis. “She meant gurthy, she meant could last the winter. She meant like you look ready to hibernate.”

Watch new episodes of Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane Tuesday at 10/9c on E!

Fans were shocked that Aoki got so upset over a compliment, and they were not shy in speculating about why the model acted as she did. Her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, was brought up in the comments after a clip was shared on Instagram, and so was Assaf.

“Aoki ain’t been the same since she was with that old guy,” replied one Instagram user.

She’s like 90 pounds

Nothing about this conversation is “healthy

“Kimora is responsible for this mindset,” added another

At the time, Kimora Lee Simmons claimed her daughter was set up when she was caught kissing her ex in St. Barts.

Aoki Lee Simmons (21) is out here boo’ed up with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf. (65)



I know a lot of times having a sugar daddy is glorified.. and you know what, to a certain extent… do your thing! But a 21 year old with a 65 year old man is crazy… 🤢 pic.twitter.com/NyIp5ikapo — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) April 6, 2024

“She’s a young pretty girl, and you know, I think that we don’t think that the toads we may kiss [are] gonna be, like, broadcast,” Kimora said. “And I personally feel a little bit like she was set up, which is why I try to teach the girls, right?”

However, during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Kimora said she lets her children make their own mistakes, and she knew that Assaf had a “reputation.”

“I let my kids make their own mistakes,” she said. “I know this guy growing up myself. He’s a restaurateur. I don’t know, I don’t want to get into troubles legally, but I think his reputation probably precedes him. Is that OK to say legally?”

“It blew up to be so much, so then you can’t be the mom that’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ But that definitely was the thing,” she added. “I was like, ‘Aoki, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’ I found out when the world found out. … So that was what was so shocking.”

Kimora added that she thought Assaf was “predatorial” for dating her young daughter.

“I feel like — and having gone through not exactly the same but similar — that big age gap relationship, let’s just call it that, I do think it’s predatorial,” she said. “I think that’s predatorial and kinda crazy.”

Simmons and the restaurateur broke up just four days after the photograph was published.