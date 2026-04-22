‘Next Time She Will Mind Her Business’: Karen Films and Taunts Black Woman for No Reason, Then Finds Herself on the Wrong End of a Brutal Reality Check

The one thing you should pretty much never do? Walk up to a stranger sitting in their car, minding their own business, and provoke them by recording them on video.

One white woman learned this lesson the hard way.

A video screenshot shows a woman involved in a confrontation in a viral video. (Photos: Instagram/Mackusofficial)

Earlier this year, an Instagram Reel went viral showing a Karen harassing a Black woman simply for parking in front of a bank’s ATM at night. That bad decision cost the clueless woman an arm and a leg, as well as some dignity, as the internet cannot stop laughing at what happened.

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The unidentified woman stopped at a bank to deposit money at an ATM, but noticed a Black person in a car parked in front and used the moment to tease and film her while she was on a phone call. The video opens with the surprised driver asking through her cracked car window, “Why are you taking a picture of me?”

“Why are you sitting here?” the Karen demanded.

“Because I can! I’m doing something.”

Still filming, the white woman slowly walked backward toward the ATM, so as to never lose sight of the Black woman, and continued to interrogate her— until the Black woman decided she had had enough.

“It’s none of your f*cking business,” she yelled, getting increasingly irritated. “Old witch b-tch. If you don’t leave me the f*ck alone…” Unfortunately, the karen did not heed the warning, and the Black woman jumped out of her car. At this point, the video went haywire, but judging by the audio, the white woman “received a hard lesson in ‘F*** around and find out!!’” as one commenter put it.

Suddenly, the busybody who invaded a stranger’s privacy and questioned their right to sit in their own car was desperately screaming, “Get off me!”

“I think I watched this 5 times, and I love it more each time. She 110% deserved everything she got. People need to learn to mind their own business and keep their mouth shut. Period,” wrote an Instagram user in the comments.

“They always play the victim, I’m screaming,” quipped another. The comment was followed by several laugh-cry emojis and users chiming in to say “straight facts.”

“Karens think they are tough until someone steps up to them and handles them,” observed another, followed by “They think the camera phone has magic powers of protection.”

As one put it: “I bet the next time she will mind her business.”