‘White People Are Better’: MAGA Influencer Calls Black People Stupid in Racist TikTok Tirade, Then the Internet Digs Up Video of His Arrest That He Wanted to Stay Hidden

‘He Should’ve Just Complied:’ MAGA Influencer Goes On Racist Rant, Gets Taste Of His Own Medicine

A right-wing conservative content creator is getting a taste of his own medicine after videos of his several recent arrests came to light.

Joseph Anthony Redden, also known as “The Older Millennial” on TikTok, recently went on a drunken rant on a livestream about Black people. He goes on to say white people are superior in the world because they are smarter, and Black people are stupid, and he also claims to enjoy Black-on-Black violence.

MAGA influencer’s criminal history comes to light after racist rant (Photo Credit: Really American)

“White people are better because we think more than anyone else,” Redden said.

“Do you think white people are upset about Black people shooting each other? Do you think we actually care? No, you’re killing yourself,” Redden added in the video reshared @SeeRacists. “Black culture has become being dumb.”

The MAGA influencer also recently posted a video about William McNeil, a Black man in Jacksonville, Florida, who was beaten and dragged out of his car.

“He should’ve just complied. He is the reason he got punched in the face,” Redden said.

One comment under the video of Redden’s TikTok rant shows police body camera footage from Redden’s arrest in June 2025 with the caption “Does being superior come with pissing your pants?”

In the video, shared by @sanriojihad on X, you hear Redden tell officers, “I’m peeing, I’m peeing, I’m sorry.”

RACIST: Social media influencer ‘The Older Millennial’ goes on racist rant about Black people and says white people are superior in the world because they are smarter and Black people are stupid and he also claims to enjoy Black on Black violence. pic.twitter.com/wZeNEzXB7u — i Report Racism & Child Crimes (@SeeRacists) April 20, 2026

Another video shared by Really American on YouTube shows Redden in a squad car the same day. You can hear him talking to the officer.

“[We said] ‘stop, get on the ground,’ you looked at us, and you decided to turn around and walk away,” the officer said.

“No, I saw the light, I, I literally walked away,” Redden said.

The body camera footage goes on to show Redden allegedly calling a series of ex-girlfriends to bail him out of jail, Really American reports.

According to Clearwater police, Redden has been previously charged with violating his parole and resisting an officer. He also has multiple DUIs, according to the reports.

Commenters noted that the officers were being kind and courteous to Redden, but not to McDaniel.

“Now y’all see why I laugh at Charlie Kirk,” said @B1TuckerCarlson on X.

“They clearly think about us a lot more than we think about them,” added @Goku_DBZ89.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to Redden for comment. We have not heard back.