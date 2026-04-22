‘What Is Happening?’: Euphoria Crosses a Line With Shocking Slur Scene,  Backlash Builds as Critics Question the Show’s Direction

HBO’s “Euphoria” is trading controversial storylines for blatantly repulsive and offensive scenes, and viewers have had enough.

The third and final season of the teenage drama returned on April 12 after a four-year hiatus. Alleged creative differences between show creator Sam Levinson and its star, Zendaya, who plays drug-addicted adolescent Rue, also held up the show that is now sparking outrage.

Zendaya fans are outraged over the use of the n-word in the most recent episode of “Euphoria.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

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Already, audiences are erupting on social media, expressing frustrations with the grotesque sexualization of the series’ characters. Most notable is Sydney Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie’s foray into provocative content — and the influx of racial slurs.

Episode 2, “America My Dream,” provoked some fans to dismiss the program for good after its April 20 airing.

The artistic expression pushing many to abandon “Euphoria” stems from its non-Black cast members freely using the N-word. In some instances, this happens during fiery dialogue with the Black character Alamo Brown, a crime lord.

At one point, he is told to shove narcotics “up his n—ger ass.” Alamo is later called a pig, leaving him outraged by the disrespect.

Elsewhere in the episode, the N-word was used to describe a “Nazi” involved with Angel, played by Priscilla Delgado.

One viewer on IG Threads declared, “The racial slur in this episode of euphoria was not necessary at all…not finishing this season, I tried.”

She followed up with, “It’s so much wrong with this season and the racism was the cherry on top for ME to stop watching the show.”

Similarly, disgust moved a second viewer to remark on their disapproval. “I was going to make a video at how blatantly racist this season of euphoria has been, but I realize the best course of action is just letting it disappear into the ether. Throwing in slurs randomly and antiquated stereotypes is not art and we need to stop giving it the energy.”

A third individual suggested, “The amount of unnecessary n-words/hard r used in this episode is ASTOUNDING. And a Black man being more offended about being called a “pig” than the hard r….yeah no Black people were in the writers room.”

Another said, “First time I’ve ever heard the n-word being said in Euphoria, and it’s by white people. #intrueeuphoriafashion.”

“This new Euphoria episode had [Black Lives Matters] protests painted as violent, 2 different non-black people dropping the n-word, and white people f—-g in front of swastikas…what is happening?”

Moreover, an assessment of the show’s creator reads, “Levinson wants to be Tarantino I guess. The whole show is overly gross and nasty to appear edgy and cool. I’m over it.” Director Quentin Tarantino received backlash over his actors saying the N-word in “Pulp Fiction” and “Django.”

He didn’t defend the language but did dismiss critics, telling them, “If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.” His stars, like Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx, have also made light of the offense.

Someone else assumed, “A Black man being more offended about being called a “pig” than the hard r….yeah no Black people were in the writers room.”

Levinson told Variety, “I just thought it was interesting to play with the racial dynamics… With the pig comment, it just seemed interesting as an en entry point into this man’s psychology. … It was a way of playing with the absurdity of racial dynamics.”

Viewers sticking around to witness “Euphoria” Season 3 pan out have a total of Eight episodes in store, with the final scenes rolling out on May 31.