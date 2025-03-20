‘It Felt Like I Was Just a Fan’: Zendaya’s Secret Sister Exposes Family Drama After Being Forced to Face Cancer Alone Without Actress’s Support

The half-sister of former child star Zendaya has made shocking claims about their family following news of the actress’s engagement to Tom Holland.

Fifty-one-year-old Latonja Coleman, who shares a father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, with the “Euphoria” star, says she has only seen Zendaya twice in the past seven years.

Coleman claims her now estranged sister isn’t as kind and approachable as people remember from her Disney days.

Zendaya’s half-sister, Latonja Eqwin Coleman, blames their father for their estrangement. (Photos by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO; Latonja Eqwin Coleman/Facebook)

Latonja’s mother is Kazembe’s high school sweetheart Michelle Mackintosh, while Zendaya is biracial — the only child of a teacher named Claire Stoermer.

In an interview with The US Sun, Coleman claimed she felt like “the black sheep of the family” and was treated like “a fan” during their last encounter in January at a funeral for her and Zendaya’s grandmother.

“When I tried to talk to her, she just gave me a one-arm hug. It felt like I was just a fan,” Coleman revealed about their encounter at the homegoing, which was their first meeting since Thanksgiving 2018.

As Kazembe’s eldest child from his past relationship, Coleman claims she’s been systematically excluded while Zendaya maintains close bonds with her other half-siblings and their children.

“Zendaya is very active with my other sister and brother’s kids,” Coleman explained, “but my grandkids don’t even know her. They think she’s just from the Disney Channel.”

The family dynamics become even more complicated with her allegation that she attempted to reach out to the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star during her cancer diagnosis but was allegedly blocked by family members.

“I tried to get in touch with Zendaya when I was diagnosed with cancer, but [family members] slammed the door on me,” Coleman stated. “I went through cancer and chemotherapy all by myself with no help, no support.”

Despite meeting Holland during Thanksgiving 2018 — the last time she saw Zendaya before their grandmother’s funeral — Coleman had positive things to say about the “Shake It Up” actor while making a curious observation about the couple’s appearance.

“He’s down to earth and my family likes him. They just look like an odd couple because he’s so short and she’s so tall. But other than that, I think he’s the one for her,” she said.

According to Holland proposed to the “K.C. Undercover” star sometime between Christmas 2024 and New Year’s. The speculation was put to rest on Jan. 6, when Zendaya stepped out at the Golden Globes wearing a dazzling diamond ring.

Now, with their engagement confirmed, all eyes seemed to be on the couple. Therefore her sister’s exclusive interview seems to be an attempt to change the dicussion and shift that narrative.

Zendaya has often spoken fondly about being an aunt and caring for her many little nieces and nephews.” Last April, she told People magazine, “They’re like my borrowed children. I get to have fun and then give them back to their parents.”

Years earlier, she praised her whole family her mom and dad as her “true role models, stating, “My mom is like a she-roe. My dad is so strong,” in a 2015 interview with Time magazine.

“I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is,” Zendaya continued without clarifying which sister she was speaking up.

The 28-year-old Hollywood star apparently is the youngest of six, according to most written articles about her. Zendaya’s siblings usually are listed as sisters Katianna, Annabella, Kaylee, and brothers Austin and Julien.

Her oldest half-sister is often not mentioned and Latonja blames their father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for their estrangement.

“He’s the reason I haven’t been able to have a relationship with Zendaya,” Latonja groused. She now distances herself from the connection, adding, “I don’t even tell people anymore that she’s my sister. I’m ashamed of my dad and how he raised us.”

Despite the fractured relationship, Coleman insists she isn’t seeking financial gain. “I don’t want her money. I just want to be in her life, to show her that I love her and support her. Whatever I can contribute to her life, I would love to do it,” she said.

Daily Mail readers were quick to weigh in, with many skeptical of Coleman’s claims.

“She says Zendaya is close with her other siblings and their kids, just not this particular sister. There is very likely a reason for that,” one commenter noted.

Some dismissed the situation as “Jealousy & Envy,” while others suggested that Coleman’s public statements would only push Zendaya further away.

“Well, you’re not gonna get any invites like this lol,” one person wrote.

A particularly harsh comment read, “So, to sum up: Zendaya is wildly successful, charming, and grounded. This other sister? Not so much.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “It must be jealousy. I feel sorry for Zendaya. Family members always have something negative to say when you’re just living your life.”

As Zendaya and Tom Holland prepare for their wedding, it’s unclear if this family drama will lead to reconciliation or further distance. What’s certain is that this private matter is now playing out in public — something the actress has largely avoided throughout her career.