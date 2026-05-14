‘Wow’: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Drops Cryptic Message and Rare Photo with Mom After Skipping ‘Michael’ Premiere

With all of this chatter about legendary musician Michael Jackson, the singer’s 28-year-old daughter chose to honor her mother.

Paris Jackson has been extremely vocal about her dad and fighting against executors she accused of mishandling money. She was 11 when her dad passed away in 2009.

This week, she scored a legal win in her fight over her dad’s estate after a judge ordered $625,000 in attorney bonus payments returned to the estate.

Yet many were still suspicious about her absence from the “Michael” biopic, which was released last month.

Paris Jackson links up with her mother Debbie Rowe after skipping “Micahel” premiere. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Mother’s Day just passed and Paris made sure that her mom got some shine for bringing her into the world.

In a now-deleted Sunday, May 10, Instagram story post, she uploaded a photo of herself smiling with her arm around Rowe as they posed at what looked like a stable.

Rowe, still flaunting her signature blond hair and bangs, was seen smiling too.

Paris wrote a message for her mother that reads, “happy mothers day to the lady they used for my template during the cloning process.”

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The picture highlighted their resemblance with their pointed noses, their cheeks and their piercing blue eyes.

Fans left their comments about their photo, saying, “Wow she looks exactly like her mom.”

A skeptical person who wanted further explanation behind Paris’ words said, “Interesting choice of words there hmm.”

📸: Paris Jackson desejou um feliz Dia das Mães à sua mãe, Debbie Rowe.



“Feliz Dia das Mães para a senhora que eles usaram como meu molde durante o processo de clonagem” pic.twitter.com/a9MuDJe49e — Paris Jackson Brasil (@_parisjacksonbr) May 10, 2026

Someone else brought up the same belief that a lot of people have that Paris and Prince are not truly Jackson’s kids.

They said, “Absolutely ZERO biological relation to Michael Jackson … sorry not sorry.”

Another commenter who focused on how similar she looked to Rowe wrote, “She favors her mother. She always has.”

Another person acknowledging their current relationship said, “I think its wonderful that she’s getting to know the woman who gave birth to her.”

Since reconnecting with Rowe at age 15, she’s made sure to maintain a close relationship with her.

Rowe welcomed Paris and her older brother, Prince Jackson, with the “Beat It” singer in 1997 and 1998. She was the nurse of Jackson’s long-time plastic surgeon and the two got married in 1996.

But when Jackson and Rowe got divorced in 2000, he got full custody of them both. Rowe gave up her parental rights and received $8.5 million from Jackson.

In 2003, when Jackson was being charged with child molestation, Rowe filed to reinstate her parental rights.

She also had a supervised visit with them. Jackson was acquitted of the charges in 2005. When Jackson passed away in 2009, they stayed with his mother, Katherine Jackson. A few years later, Paris decided to reach out to her mom.

Her Mother’s Day dedication post comes weeks after a biopic about Paris’ father called “Michael” was released in theatres.

The film takes a look at Jackson’s life and how he became the iconic musical figure that he was, despite his complicated relationship with his father, Joe Jackson. Though most of the family were involved with the making of the film, including Jackson’s nephew Jafaar Jackson, who actually plays him, Paris was one person who wasn’t.

Paris claimed to be in disagreement with the script.

On her Instagram story, Michael’s daughter said, “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed.”

Paris later doubled down on it via Instagram Story, by explaining that once her notes were ignored, she decided to wash her hands of the film.

She added, “The thing about these biopics is — it’s Hollywood. So it’s fantasy land. It’s not real but it’s sold to you as real and a lot of sugar coated the narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty. I spoke up. I wasn’t heard. I f-cked off. That’s it. Y’all are gonna like the f-cking movie. So just go watch it. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it.”

She then debunked fans’ theories that she resented her father and said that it wasn’t true.

“I just prefer honesty over sales and monetary gain,” she said.

Paris has been battling estate executors John Branca and John McClain, accusing them of operating without enough transparency and treating the estate like a “slush fund” rather than prioritizing the Jackson family’s interests. The executors denied wrongdoing and argued the payments were lawful and helped grow the estate into a multibillion-dollar business.

The ruling also allows Paris to seek reimbursement for her legal fees and requires tighter oversight on future attorney bonus payments tied to the estate. Her team called the decision a “massive win” for the Jackson family after years of legal disputes over finances and accountability

Paris, Prince, and their younger Bigi, formerly known as Blanket Jackson (who was born through an anonymous surrogate) are the beneficiaries of the estate, as is Michael’s mother Katherine Jackson.