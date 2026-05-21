‘Boycott Netflix’: Michael Jackson’s Biopic Just Crossed $700 Million — and Netflix Chose That Exact Moment to Drop a Bombshell That Has Fans Seeing Red

Netflix may have stepped in it this time amid new claims of trying to cash in on the success of the Jackson family biopic, “Michael.”

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film exploded at the box office and shattered musical biopic records as it inches toward a possible $1 billion run worldwide.

After watching the movie dominate headlines off a $60 million nostalgia-fueled marketing campaign, Netflix seemingly realized there’s still a way to profit off Jackson nostalgia.

Michael Jackson fans are seeing red after Netflix dropped a trailer for a new docuseries that no one asked to see. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

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Netflix is inviting the world to look closer at the man behind the moonwalk and the allegations that have followed him posthumously for decades.

Outrage erupted after the release of a trailer that tapped into parts of Jackson’s life that were cut from the April 24 release of “Michael.”

The three-part series titled “Michael Jackson: The Verdict” was unveiled on Wednesday. It details the aggressive investigation that nearly tainted his legacy and career.

In 2003, he was on trial for allegations for inappropriate behavior with kids at his Never Land estate. The charges included plying a child with liquor, conspiring to commit child abduction, false imprisonment, and extortion.

Jackson was acquitted on all charges by a jury in 2005.

But the timing of Netflix digging into a traumatic period for Jackson raises eyebrows while fans still sing his praises.

“That is not programming. That is predatory timing,” wrote Annie Koshy in a lengthy Substack article blasting the streaming service. She later added, “Netflix is capitalizing on controversy while the real verdicts that matter remain undelivered.”

Koshy made valid points in addressing why the timing was horrible. She specifically noted Jackson’s inability to defend himself in a separate social media post on Threads.

“I just cancelled my Netflix subscription after twenty years. @netflix sent them a message telling them exactly why. Michael Jackson was acquitted on all fourteen counts in 2005. He has been dead for sixteen years. He cannot respond, clarify, or defend himself. Netflix chose today, the same day his biopic crossed $700 million worldwide, to drop a trailer for a three-part docuseries relitigating that trial.”

“That is not a coincidence. That is a calculation. I chose not to fund it,” Koshy continued. Her post racked up nearly 5,000 likes and 441 reposts from people who agreed with her sentiment.

“Facts! Netflix trying to capitalize off the King of Pop,” said one person.

Another suggested, “Well, if Netflix is smart, the documentary will focus on exposing the truth, fact by fact, which is that he was innocent.”

The trailer shows footage of key players who witnessed Jackson’s trial as well as the day he walked out of the courtroom following a non-guilty verdict.

Some people believe Netflix’s bigger plot is to stop “Michael” from surpassing one billion in ticket sales.

Yet others say there’s no point in digging into a case where a verdict has already been given for a dead man.

“They don’t want it to reach a billion and they want his music dropped from the charts so they dropped this bs documentary that has no point or relevance. ‘You decide’ decide what exactly? Theres no point or relevance just to remove him from fame,” wrote one person.

Another said, “SAY WHAT? Ok I feel another boycott coming up! They are NOT finna play in our face!”

The controversy arrives at a bad time for the company, which has already been dealing with growing complaints over rising subscription prices and constant fee increases.

Now, some frustrated viewers say the latest alleged push tied to Jackson’s legacy is the final straw, with calls for boycotts and subscription cancellations beginning to spread online.