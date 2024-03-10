Michael Jackson’s Messy Family Drama and Their Scandalous Love Triangle Resurfaces After Studio Releases Photo of Nephew Playing Pop Icon in New Film

Lionsgate shocked the world earlier this month by releasing a sneak peek from the upcoming film “Michael,” a biopic authorized by the Jackson family, portraying the life of the legendary King of Pop, Michael J. Jackson. The prospect of this highly anticipated movie, first announced in January 2023, has captivated audiences, with people wondering who would play Michael.

Stepping into the shoes of the iconic star is Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael and the son of his brother, Jermaine Jackson, who bears a striking resemblance to his late uncle.

The Jackson family had their own variety show in the 1970s. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Last month, images of Jaafar on stage in a recreated look of his uncle’s iconic “Man in the Mirror” look from his legendary Dangerous Tour from 1992-93.

“‘Michael’ “will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Both fans and critics agree that the 27-year-old is an excellent choice for the role. In addition to Jaafar’s looks, the young entertainer has made a life for himself singing and dancing, just like the “Thriller” artist.

However, amidst the spotlight shining on him, controversial aspects concerning the Jackson family, particularly regarding his mother, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, are being revisited.

Alejandra, a Colombian model and fashion designer, shares children with two brothers from the Jackson clan: Jermaine Jackson and Randy Jackson of The Jacksons. Making Jaafar a brother and cousin to her children.

The mom attempted to make a reality show with all of the children, but it never made it to air.

Alejandra first met Randy, the Jackson family’s youngest brother, in 1986 while she was a fashion student at UCLA. At the time, he was 24.

The two dated for several years, during which they welcomed two children: Genevieve Katherine Jackson, born in 1989, and a son named Steven Randall Jackson Jr., born in 1992. However, Randy never married the mother of his children.

“Randy didn’t treat me like I was the one,” Alejandra said.

She wasn’t the one for the former playboy. Randy later married Eliza Shaffy, whom he believed he loved, in the same year his daughter was born. However, the marriage ended in divorce the same year his son with Alejandra was born. Randy and Eliza had a daughter together named Stevanna Jackson, born in 1990.

In addition to being a cheater, Randy was accused of being in those days a violent abuser, even being charged in 1991 with battery for beating Eliza and their 7-month-old infant.

He pleaded no contest to the abuse and received two years probation and an order to attend a domestic violence program. He did not complete the program and was arrested again later that year after Eliza reported ongoing abuse.

Another woman Randy dated claimed he physically abused her was Bernadette Swann. The two dated in the 1980s, and once, after an alleged altercation, she fled from him and sought refuge at Tina Turner’s home. As the woman tried to escape Jackson, he allegedly broke into the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer’s estate, prompting her to fire a warning shot.

Turner chose not to press charges to avoid negative publicity.

Jermaine was the complete opposite of his brother, Alejandra believed, saying, “he was more family-oriented,” as recounted by Jackson family friend Stacy Brown to the New York Post in 2013.

The South American woman would have been able to see how the older brother treated his children and women from his two previous relationships and thought her lot would be better with him than Randy.

The “Let’s Get Serious” singer was first married to Hazel Gordy, daughter of Motown founder Berry Gordy, and had three children: Jermaine La Jaune “Jay” Jackson Jr. in 1977, Autumn Joi Jackson in 1978, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson in 1987.

He also fathered two children with another woman, Margaret Maldonado. These kids are Jeremy Maldonado Jackson in 1986, conceived during his marriage to Gordy, and Jourdynn Michael Jackson in 1989.

After divorcing Gordy in 1988 and splitting with Margaret, he began dating Alejandra in 1993, despite objections from family members, including his mother, Katherine Jackson, and younger brother Randy.

They married in 1995, welcoming two children: Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson, born in 1996 and Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, born in 2000.

After the two were married, Randy was furious.

“Joe Blow down the street, but my brother? In the same house?” he said once, according to Brown. He continued his rant to Brown and even called Alejandro “a pig” and his brother “a fool.”

Randy’s disgust trickled into how he provided for his children. He withheld child support payments for his children with Alejandra. Luckily, his brother stepped up and made sure they were taken care of.

Though Jermaine honored his brother’s children, he had contempt for his brother.

“He’s an a-hole. He shouldn’t let his feelings for me or Alejandra come between taking care of his kids,” Jermaine said to Brown. “He needs to get over it and leave all the petty stuff behind and act like a man.”

After raising the four sibling cousins with Alejandra, Jermaine eventually grew weary of their relationship and sought another partner. Having converted to Islam, he married a second wife named Lawanda in 1999 in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Subsequently, Jermaine separated and divorced Alejandra in 2004, after he discovered she had married a man named Nicholas Ray since 1987 for her green card after she started college. Because she was already married, her marriage with Jermaine was annulled.

A year later, the star entered into another legal marriage with Halima Rashid, a wealthy woman from the Middle East. Halima divorced him in 2016 after over a decade of marriage.

The children, despite how complicated the family tree is, seem to get along and seem to be well-adjusted, based on their appearances on the reality show, “The Jacksons: Next Generation.”

Those working on the new film seem to think that Jaafar is exceptionally well-adjusted and has embodied his uncle for the big screen.

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,” Antoine Fuqua, the director of the biopic, told Variety last year. “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

The cast also includes Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as mother Katherine Jackson, and Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long are playing Michael Jackson’s parents in his biopic. pic.twitter.com/PG3cDsqnoo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

Graham King said that he and his team did a worldwide casting and could not find anyone better, telling Variety, “It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.” When King met him, he was “blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” he added.

The world will observe how adeptly he manages the media’s intrusion into his life, perhaps inheriting a unique resilience from his upbringing in a family accustomed to scrutiny. What might seem bizarre to others is simply ordinary for him.