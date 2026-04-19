‘It Was Chaos!’: Soldiers Risk Everything to Blow the Lid Off Pete Hegseth’s ‘Disgraceful’ Cover-Up — Exposing the ‘Direct Hit’ the Pentagon Tried to Bury With a Pathetic Lie

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has found himself mired in one public controversy after another since taking the role, with each new moment adding to questions about his leadership. The escalating conflict with Iran has only intensified that scrutiny, turning every decision into a high-stakes test and every misstep into a fresh flashpoint.

That pressure came into sharp focus as injured American soldiers returning from an Army outpost in Kuwait that was struck by an Iranian drone began pushing back on Hegseth’s account of the deadly attack that killed six U.S. service members and left dozens more wounded.

Pete Hegseth’s date-night photos stirred online chatter after his tight suit made him look chubby, months after his public push for strict fitness standards. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In an interview with CBS News, a survivor, whose identity was hidden, detailed how the attack on the Army’s 103rd Sustainment Command unfolded and what happened in the aftermath.

The soldier, who was stationed at the outpost along with some 60 others, described the strike as “something like what you see in the movies.”

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“Everything shook,” the soldier explained. “Everything, your ears are ringing. There’s dust and smoke everywhere.”

Iran fired the drone at the installation on March 1, a day after President Donald Trump, along with Israel, launched a military campaign on Tehran without congressional authorization and while negotiations with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear aspirations and weapons systems were still underway.

The outpost in Kuwait was helping coordinate personnel, equipment and weapons across the region when the deadly Iranian strike occurred.

The soldier told CBS he was willing to take the risk in talking publicly about what really happened.

“For me telling the truth is important,” he said.

His unit moved to the Kuwait outpost just before the war in late February, even though intelligence showed it was a dangerous area.

Here is the US military soldier we told you about earlier this morning, who spoke out about the Pentagon and White House’s story on the attack. pic.twitter.com/LgnMhJDomr — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) April 9, 2026

“We moved closer to Iran, to a deeply unsafe area that was a known target,” the soldier confirmed.

When asked what he was told about why the unit was moving to the installation in the first place, given the possible danger he said he didn’t know.

“I don’t think there was a good reason ever articulated,” the soldier admitted before shockingly contradicting Hegseth’s version of how the attack went down, and stating it was a “direct hit.”

That’s not what Hegseth said the day after the strike. He called it a “squirter,” describing it as a drone that got through the military’s air defense systems, according to Raw Story.

“It happened to hit a tactical operations center that was fortified but, uhm these are powerful weapons,” Hegseth said.

When the soldier was pressed on what fortifications existed at the outpost, he was very clear.

“I would put it in the none category, from the, from a drone defense capability.”

Another injured soldier described the moment, “It was chaos.” Adding, “There was no single line of patients to triage. You’re on one side of the fire or you’re on the other side of the fire.”

It’s unclear why Hegseth would have ordered a U.S. military unit to such an installation so close to Iran during a war and without proper defense capabilities.

The Pentagon also previously claimed that all steps were taken to protect the troops at the installation.

Social media exploded in anger at the revelations.

“They knew it was on the list of targets. No good reason to be there but went because they were told to. F-ck Hegseth, f-ck Trump and the Zionists war that killed these soldiers. Disgraceful!” X user Alison Nicole furiously stated.

Others were suspicious about why the soldiers were moved to the base to begin with.

“They were a sacrifice to give the American People a reason to fight in trumps war!!!” this X poster speculated.

MSN readers also got in on the conversation.

“Under Biden we lost 13 soldiers while complying with the agreement Trump made with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Trump claimed no lives would have been lost if he’d still been president. This recent tragedy goes to show that Trump is just as weak and incompetent as he claimed Biden was,” this poster pointed out.

At least 13 U.S. service members died in the five-week war and hundreds more were injured. Thousands of Iranians and others across the Middle East have also died in the conflict.

A shaky two-week ceasefire remains in place, but part of the apparent deal involved Iran reopening the critically strategic Strait of Hormuz. That hasn’t happened yet, and after talks between Vice President JD Vance and Iranian negotiators failed over the weekend the two sides appear to be on the brink of war again.