‘I Don’t Remember That’: Erica Campbell of Mary Mary ‘Graciously’ Apologizes After Man Accuses Her and Sister Tina of Being Rude 27 Years Ago 

Fan encounters with their idols don’t always go as planned, but singer Erica Campbell wants to change the narrative after being called out by a fan online.

Erica is one half of the gospel duo Mary Mary alongside her sister Trecina “Tina” Campbell, whose husband Teddy Campbell recently filed for divorce, pushing the family name back into headlines and online conversation — just not for the polished, praise-filled moments people usually associate with them.

Erica Campbell airs out a fan on social media after they claim she was once rude to the staff at a hotel. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Save The Music)

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Gospel fans were shocked after hearing about Mary Mary allegedly “behaving so rudely” during an encounter, where the “Go Get It” singer roasted the fan with an “apology.”

A Threads user named Sedrick Gilbert simply wanted to share his version of what took place when he met both women.

“In 1999, while working at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in Atlanta, I witnessed first hand Erica and Tina Campbell, aka Mary Mary, the gospel duo, behaving so rudely to hotel staff member that the bellhops, usually always the most polite and professional of guys, angrily threw their luggage down an escalator upon their checkout,” he wrote. “Nasty attitudes and behavior from those women, which I have never forgotten.”

Erica didn’t take it that way. While the post appeared to reference bellhops tossing Mary Mary’s bags down an escalator, the wording — paired with a photo of the Campbell sisters — landed differently.

Erica fired back with a pointed, slightly sarcastic apology, reminding everyone it’s been decades since the alleged hotel incident, as if questioning why it’s suddenly being brought back up now.

“Wow! I don’t remember ever in life throwing bags down in any hotel,” she wrote. “But I apologize and so sorry that you held onto it for 27 years. Not sure what happened before we got there but I’m sure it wasn’t about you. Hope all is well [prayer emoji].”

Threads’ users reacted to the posts, and one noted that the fan’s post was referring to the bellhops throwing the luggage, not Campbell, “Sounds like he said the bellhops threw your bags in protest of their experience with you and Tina. I hope he hears your apology.”

“The bellhops threw your bags b/c you were nasty and this shady reply gives credence to the fact that maybe they had a reason to do the throwing,” another agreed.

Other fans who replied were stuck on the “God in Me” singer’s apology, which was less than friendly. “‘So sorry you held on to it for 27 years’ just proved his point. Nasty!” said one person while another agreed, “Adding the 27 years part is snarky and you know it.”

Others began sharing personal experiences with Mary Mary, including one woman who claims, “I interviewed Tina and I’ll never forget how nasty she was towards me and the team. She called us “that” and told her assistant that we needed to wash our hands. Ironically , her husband was the one who had been doing all the touching.”

Critics went on digging up other encounters with Mary Mary at Essence Fest or during the filming of “Sunday’s Best” with audience members. But still many came to their defense.

“I love the reply. It’s 27 years, GET OVER IT BABY! Pack it up and move on,” said one supporter. Another said, “Sir get a life. 1999???? You could’ve kept this to yourself. People do the weirdest shit for attention.”

The sibling’s sister, Thomasina “Goo Goo” Atkins, was also dragged into the melee as fans began critiquing Mary Mary’s treatment of her on their self-titled reality show that aired between 2012 and 2017.

Goo Goo also spoke out this week in defense of her family. She didn’t address any comments about herself, but she did address Tina’s pending divorce with a video saying she had been repeatedly asked about the split between her sister and her brother-in-law.

“You can’t possibly think that you’re the only one calling me in regards to whatever’s going on in the world,” Goo Goo said of the numerous phone calls she’s received. “You’re not. I know. Don’t wanna talk about it.”

Filmed a month before they separated.Teddy says he didn't want to do the reality show cause he knew he would be exposed. Tina says she went through public humiliation but GOD used them to bring their marriage and countless of other ppl marriage back together #dearwifey https://t.co/FFRLCss5HB pic.twitter.com/C8TBgzBwQe — Nicole (@Nprezzed) April 16, 2026

Teddy Campbell reportedly for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in Los Angeles on Monday. Tina Campbell married Teddy in 2000, and they reportedly separated back in 2024. They share two children — 13-year-old Santana and Glendon Theodore II, who is 16. Teddy has asked a judge to decide visitation while any requests for support be sorted out later.

Tina has yet to make a public statement about their divorce but her sister is facing criticism for continuing to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, while Tina’s goes down in the public eye.