Erica Campbell’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Proves Talent Runs In the Family Months After Her Younger Sister Lands Commerical Deal for Nationwide Insurance

Gospel singer Erica Campbell is proving that talent runs deep in her family months after her younger daughter secured a commercial deal last December. Now the vocalist’s older daughter Krista is going viral after she joined her mother’s One Hallelujah Tour. The 19-year-old brought the audience to their feet during her performance in a viral video circulating online.

Krista joined her mother onstage while taking direction in what sounded like a slower rendition of Campbell’s song “Help,” and the young lady’s impressive vocals filled the room while receiving praise from the audience.

Erica Campbell (left) brings her 19-year-old daughter Krista Campbell (right) on tour. (Photo: @iamericacampbell/Instagram)

The young teen showed her range in the video as she hit powerful high notes effortlessly, and her mother agreed according to her caption, “She just keeps getting more confident in what God has given her and my heart is so full. @thekrissc #HelpMyBabyLord,” wrote Campbell.

Fans were blown away by her vocals, including author Tabitha Brown, who wrote, “The way I just threw this phone!!!!!!” Another fan replied, “I got CHILLS. Go Krista!!!”

“I done watched it like twenty times already,” added another enthusiastic fan.

Krista’s father, Warryn II, added, “Look at my oldest child.. @thekrissc you are crazy.”

Warryn and the Mary Mary singer have been married for 21 years and their 11-year-old daughter also has pipes like her mother.

Zaya partnered with Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company last year after a video of her singing the company’s jingle went viral. She was just a 5-year-old when she made a TikTok video with her mom while singing a gospel version of “Nationwide is on your side” with her mother looking on. The video has reportedly been viewed more than 500 million times and counting as of November 2023.

The company partnered with Zaya after the video resurfaced online years later for the “Nationwide Challenge Contest,” a music competition to support high school music programs countrywide. High school groups with the most “likes” to their jingle won $5,000 for their school’s music program.

In addition to joining her mother’s music tour, Krista is also a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. Campbell and Warryn also share a son who was born in 2020, Warryn Campbell III.