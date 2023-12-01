Erica Campbell’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Lands Commercial with Nationwide Insurance Company After Fans Demanded She Be Paid for Her Viral Rendition of Their Famous Jingle

Erica Campbell’s daughter, Zaya Campbell, has officially teamed up with Nationwide Insurance Company months after a resurfaced video of her singing her rendition of the brand’s famous jingle became a sensational hit.

In September, a six-year-old video of Zaya putting her own twist on the already catchy Nationwide phrase made rounds online via TikTok. In the throwback video, Zaya, who was reportedly 5 years old at the time, added a gospel-like spin to the company’s signature jingle, “Nationwide is on your side.”

Fans are happy after learning that Nationwide cut Zaya Campbell her check. (Pictured: Zaya and Erica Campbell @imericacampbell/Instagram)

While it is unclear what prompted the resurgence of her amusing video, Zaya’s rendition caught the attention of several social media users, who have tried recreating her version. Even Nationwide saw Zaya’s video and put her lyrics in its Instagram and TikTok bio.

Because of the mass attention Zaya gave the insurance company, many online suggested that Nationwide cut the youngster “a check.” And now it looks like the company has.

Earlier this week, Nationwide announced its new partnership with the now 11-year-old in support of high school music programs all across the country. In a new Nationwide commercial, the daughter of the “Mary Mary” vocalist introduced the “Nationwide Challenge Contest,” which serves as a creative competition for those with musical talents.

“Sing the jingle with your high school music group for a chance to win $5,000,” Zaya said in the video. She added that five of the “most liked recreations of the jingle” will be awarded the money.

“Now, I pass the mic to you for a chance to change your school’s music program,” Zaya said before the video ended.

Nationwide shared the exciting news on its Instagram account, writing, “Our favorite song of 2023. Also, we just launched a fun contest on our TikTok (@nationwide) with the voice behind the viral jingle, Zaya Campbell! Go check it out.” Per Nationwide’s post, people have played Zaya’s jingle 500,000,000 times since September.

Zaya’s Grammy-winning mother also left a comment that read, “500,000,000 WOW!!”

Once news about Zaya and Nationwide’s collaboration hit other social media platforms such as X, many handlers celebrated the fact that Zaya was getting her well-deserved recognition. One person wrote, “WE LOVE TO SEE IT!”

Their tweet was met with another commenter who wrote, “Lol I was wondering if they was gonna get an endorsement from this.” A third handler penned, “This is so cute. Work niece!”

There hasn’t been any announcement on how much Zaya was paid for the commercial. However, ZipRecruiter shows that commercial actors make anywhere between $7.45 and $67.07 hourly.