‘They Want Our Rhythm, Not Our Blues’: California Woman Sues State Black Infant Health Program, Says She Was Turned Away Because She Wasn’t Black

A California woman is suing the Pasadena Public Health Department, its director, and two other government agencies after she was denied approval by the state’s Black Infant Health program.

According to the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian-leaning public interest law firm, the plaintiff, Erica Jimenez, was denied approval because she wasn’t Black. They added it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Side view of pregnant woman using disinfectant while washing hands at sink. (Photo: Getty Images)

Pasadena Chief Communications Officer Lisa Derderian told Pasadena Now, “We have been served and are reviewing the lawsuit.”

According to the lawsuit, Jimenez applied to the program online while she was pregnant with her first child, whom she gave birth to in mid-March. She says she received a call from a program coordinator in late February, who explained that the program was limited to mothers who met the program’s racial eligibility criterion — or whose infants did.

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The complaint states that when the coordinator learned Jimenez isn’t Black, she was told she was excluded from the program and referred to other resources.

“California’s program treats race as a stand-in for need—assuming that only mothers of one race deserve or require the help this program offers,” said Andrew Quinio, an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation representing Jimenez. “Drawing a line around a public benefit program and saying only certain races may enter is precisely the kind of discrimination the Equal Protection Clause prohibits.”

Many online criticized Jimenez for reaching out to the program in the first place.

“She applied for the sole purpose of getting rejected so she could sue. Because we can’t have anything,” wrote @1pennylovr on Instagram.

“They’re obsessed with us,” added @kingtanda3

“They want our rhythm but not our blues,” @blackdancehistory said.

“NOT DURING BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH WEEK,” @kokokaresdoula wrote.

This week marks Black Maternal Health Week. The campaign, founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, works to raise awareness about the high maternal mortality rates among Black women.

This year’s theme is “Rooted in Justice & Joy,” focusing on reproductive justice and maternal health inequities.

The Atlanta Black Star reached out to the BIH program for a comment. We have yet to hear back.