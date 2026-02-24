‘Whew’: Savannah Chrisley Walks Into ‘The View’ Ready to Defend Trump — Leaves with Questions After a Clash With Sunny and Whoopi That Fans Call a Smackdown

Savannah Chrisley arrived at “The View” poised to make her mark on one of the biggest stages in morning television. Instead, she found herself in the hot seat — passionately defending a longtime family friend as the conversation turned pointed and personal.

Nearly a year ago, President Donald Trump granted full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, after their convictions for bank fraud and tax offenses.

Chrisley, 28, got heated and nearly fed up as guest host this week, filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, determined to prove she could hold her own alongside veteran panelists.

Screenshot of Savannah Chrisley on “The View” discussing Trump.

Ahead of her appearance, she admitted on her “Unlocked” podcast that she knew she’d be “out of her comfort zone,” but enjoyed “doing things that challenge me — I like doing things that educate me,” according to The Independent.

During the Thursday, Feb. 19, episode, Savannah got all that and more during a discussion about Trump’s approach to Black History Month, with reference to the ape video he shared of Michelle and Barack Obama.

Sunny Hostin stated firmly, “Donald Trump is a racist, there’s no question,” prompting Chrisley to interject, “He is not!”

Hostin doubled down, “He is a racist.”

Chrisley countered with a statement that doesn’t hold much weight for many. “He saved one of my best friend’s lives — a Black woman who has been with him,” she added about Trump.

Hostin replied sharply, “So he has a Black friend; he’s a racist.” The table grew quieter, the exchange tighter.

Then, Whoopi Goldberg steered the conversation into history, noting a housing discrimination case from the 1970s involving Trump and his father. The tone shifted.

Chrisley then asked, “So was that an accusation?” to which Hostin responded, “No, that wasn’t an accusation.”

“That was a proven fact; they took him to court,” Goldberg added.

The case, filed in 1973 in federal court in Brooklyn, accused the Trump organization of steering and denying apartments to Black applicants. It concluded with a consent decree — without an admission of liability — but required compliance with fair housing laws, oversight measures, and expanded outreach to ensure equal access. For Chrisley, who wasn’t born when the lawsuit unfolded, the moment became a live collision between decades-old court records and present-day loyalty.

I'm dying at the hosts of The View going innnnnnn on guest-host Savannah Chrisley for saying Donald Trump isn't racist. they tore her ass up lol



Savannah: What's so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist…he saved one of my best friends' lives,… pic.twitter.com/yzL0n0lsGO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 19, 2026

When MSNBC host Tiffany D. Cross posted the exchange online, her followers quickly weighed in online after she added, “Whew chile. Thank you @sunny Not sure what @theviewabc would be without you.”

A second individual wrote, “Tired of white people telling non-white people what is racist.”

Another added, “He let her parents out of prison. What else is she going to say?”

Others were more pointed: “This man is literally trying to erase our Black history because it makes white ppl look bad. But he likes black ppl? FOH.”

One person commented, “I feel so sorry for that Black child in that household,” referring to Chloe Chrisley, her biracial niece and the daughter of her brother, Kyle Chrisley, and his ex-wife, Alexus “Lexi” Whilby.

Another summed up the tension bluntly: “Stop Savannah. He got your parents out of prison . Leave it at that. Going on a talk show tour to prove he isn’t racist is dumb . ESPECIALLY when your BLACK neice looks up to you!”

Chrisley’s loyalty is personal. Following her parents’ pardon in May 2025, according to Newsweek, a video later circulated of Trump calling Savannah “personally” to share the news, while she smiled in a white-and-gold “Make America Great Again” hat.

Her public support stretches back years, including a 2024 Instagram post defending him after a verdict that found him guilty of 34 felonies.

In that message, she expressed concern about fairness in the justice system and urged Americans to vote, writing, “REGARDLESS OF POLITICAL BELIEFS WE CAN STILL LOVE AND RESPECT ONE ANOTHER!”

After Thursday’s episode of “The View” aired, Chrisley returned to Instagram to frame the clash differently.

“Today was more than a seat at the table…it was a moment of purpose,” she wrote, describing “four women who see the world one way, and one who sees it another.”

She continued, “I showed up with conviction. Conviction in faith. Conviction in family. Conviction in freedom.” Addressing critics directly, she added, “To those who have sent hate..I hear you. And I still choose love.”

On the “Behind the Table” podcast, Chrisley revealed that during a commercial break, Hostin asked, “Well, didn’t a jury convict them?”

Chrisley said she responded by referencing alleged prosecutorial violations and admitted she may have sounded defensive. By the next day, she said, they had another conversation and cleared the air.

“There is more to everyone than who they vote for,” she reflected, emphasizing mutual respect.

What began as a high-profile hosting opportunity became something heavier — the “MAGA Posterchild” getting broken down in real time. Chrisley stepped onto the set, hoping to expand her platform. Instead, she found herself confronting history she never lived through, defending a man who changed her family’s fate, and learning that on live television, the receipts don’t age out.