‘Why Is It Muted?’: Trump Sends Bold Message After Iran Rejects His Peace Demands, Then a Family Night Out Spirals So Badly Even Fox Edited the Tape

President Donald Trump has seemingly put the war he escalated on the back burner after VP JD Vance informed him that Iran rejected part of his peace demands.

The US-Iran peace talks ended with no agreement and major differences, according to Vance. In another attempt to show the world how much he doesn’t care, Trump did just that: he hopped on a flight with his family to Miami, Florida, to watch a bunch of grown men fight in cages.

US President Donald Trump attends UFC 327: Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg at Kaseya Center in Miami, on April 11, 2026. ((Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Is She Running for Cover?’: While Missiles Fly, Ivanka Trump Comes Under Fire as Critics Zoom In on One Family Moment

Footage of the UFC 327 shows the president walking around with UFC President, Dana White, his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany, and granddaughters, Kai and Arbella, at the venue.

Mixed between the cheers were loud boos, which several outlets, such as Fox News, tried to mute all the noise by uploading edited footage online.

One observer noticed, “President Donald Trump was booed while entering a UFC event on Saturday night with his family walking behind him, just as news broke that negotiations between the United States and Iran had failed.. Can’t hide facts.”

One asked, “Why is it muted? Don’t want to hear the BOOOOOOOOOOOOS?”

Another wondered, “Why is he at a UFC event when we are at war? When his team is negotiating an exit? What is wrong with this man?”

Many went on blasting Trump, saying, “This man has no shame” and calling him a “madman in charge,” while pointing to the innocent people who have been killed in the conflict he escalated weeks ago. But others say it’s a direct message to Iran.

“This is classic Trump – he is sending a message to Iran to show he is not bothered by their refusal. There will be lots happening soon i reckon – he ceased for peace talks to give them a chance. they blew it. justice coming.”

Trump’s family night out follows Hunter Biden’s recent comments, teasing a possible cage match between himself and Trump’s two oldest sons. In a video announcing his appearance on Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 Carnival Tour, Hunter didn’t mince words about the possibility.

“I think we start in Phoenix, then we go to San Diego, and we end in Albuquerque,” Hunter said in the video. “And I think he’s trying to organize a cage match — me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I’d do it 100 percent if he can pull it off. And if he can’t, I’m still coming. I think he’s got a lot of other surprises up his sleeve — a lot of fun — and I hope I can see you guys out there.”

The mere idea of a cage match between political heirs sounded so over the top that people couldn’t look away. It had the rhythm of entertainment and the tension of rivalry, turning what might have been a routine tour announcement into a conversation that felt bigger than the moment itself.

Followers of the Send Memes page were in stitches over the news and showing support for the former first son, who was told to “Do it! Do it! Do it!”

“Cage match?? We finna see bro do the Biden Batista bomb,” another one hyped social media wrote.

On Channel 5’s Instagram, many posted, showing support for the former first son, by typing messages like “Love him, but the Trump brothers couldn’t fight their way out of a paper bag. So we all know the answer to that.”

On social media, a user decided to tag Trump’s sons, adding, “@donaldjtrumpjr @erictrump your move.”Another replied, “The Trumps will probably refuse due to bone spurs,” taking a jab at Donald Trump, who received five Vietnam-era draft deferments — four for college and one in 1968 for reported bone spurs.

People treated the idea like a mix of sports promotion and reality television, as one person joked, “Imagine this becomes a South Park episode.”

Another user posted, “We’re a few years away from Celebrity Deathmatch becoming a real show,” while another admitted curiosity despite skepticism, writing, “This is f—king stupid but I still wanna watch it.”

The buzz also revived memories of earlier tension between Hunter and members of the Trump family, particularly reports that Melania Trump once threatened a billion-dollar legal action after remarks he made during a previous interview.

That dispute added a layer of seriousness to the conversation, reminding observers that public words can carry consequences long after the headlines fade.

For many watching from the sidelines, the possibility of another confrontation — even a theatrical one — felt like a continuation of an already complicated relationship.

The broader story also echoes Trump’s long-running tradition of blaming Biden for the adminstration mishaps and airing his gripes against him in bizarre settings.

More recently, he aired one of his gripes before a group of kids, who were confused when Trump started babbling about the autopen during a White House event meant for them.

The moment spiraled as Trump drifted off-topic, but it was one young Black girl’s stunned reaction that took over online, with viewers saying her face summed up the chaos better than his words ever could.

While campaigning against each other in 2016, Biden repeatedly stated that he wished he could take Trump “behind the gym” like teenagers settling a dispute after school.

The remark was later softened in 2018, stating on the “Pod Save America” podcast that Biden regrets saying that. Still, the lingering public memory as an example of how heated rhetoric can slip into humor, especially when emotions run high.

For now, the proposed cage match remains more talk than plan. No official date has been confirmed, and neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Eric Trump has publicly accepted the challenge.

Still, the mere suggestion has captured the public’s imagination, turning a routine tour announcement into a viral talking point that people continue to debate and watch unfold in real time.