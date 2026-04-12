‘Most Dishonest, Corrupt … in Our Lifetime’: Trump’s Inner Circle Caught Shoveling Millions at His Feet, and the Pattern Looks Way Too Coordinated to Ignore

The corruption and grift in the Trump administration seemingly know no bounds, and every day there’s a new jaw-dropping story about the billions of dollars in taxpayer money disappearing, being rerouted without congressional approval, frivolous agency spending, business deals between Trump family members and foreign governments, and the list goes on and on, critics say.

Now, new reporting reveals President Donald Trump’s Cabinet officials have paid the president millions of dollars in campaign donations, except for five.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth look on as US President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Daily Beast reported in its March 24 Substack newsletter, The Swamp, that Trump’s Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, gave the president $20 million, and his buddy, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, handed over $10 million.

While the group Citizens for Ethics reported 18 Cabinet officials have given Trump at least $30 million since 2023 in stock holdings, political contributions and property visits to his hotels and golf courses, it must be higher than that if McMahon and Lutnick contributed $30 million between the two of them alone.

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In addition to McMahon and Lutnick, Raw Story reported the list of those who have either donated directly or handed over cash through another means include Trump’s chief of staff and former Benjamin Netanyahu campaign manager Susie Wiles, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler, and U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer.

The five not on the list? Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., Defense Chief Pete Hegseth, HUD Secretary Scott Turner, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, although it’s possible they also could have made political campaign or personal donations, too.

There are 23 Cabinet-level roles in a presidential administration, including 15 executive departments and eight common Cabinet-level positions.

Social media went into meltdown mode over the news, although plenty of posters weren’t the least surprised by the revelations. X user CSB 2504 pointed out, “A small price to pay for the privilege of debasing yourself on TV at a cabinet meeting.”

Another stated, “Trump ALWAYS has his hand out for your money. This fat rich guy is insatiable about money…enough is never enough!”

Blame Canada is much more suspicious of where they’re all getting so much money to give Trump.

“They all just have extra millions lying around? Or are they laundering it from taxpayers via their giant department budgets and funneling it back to him?”

X poster Ingrid E Baptista is a supporter of holding Trump and his Cabinet accountable under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“This current administration is the most dishonest, corrupt & tyrannical regime in our lifetime even worst than Nixon & Andrew Johnson combined! The irony here is that we are ignoring the #14thAmendmentSec3 when the adjudicated Insurrectionist is back to his playbook again!”

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment is known as the Disqualification or Insurrection Clause. It states that no person who has previously taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and then engaged in rebellion, insurrection, or aided enemies of the U.S. shall ever hold federal or state office, including Congress, the presidency, vice presidency, or military.

In January 2021, the House impeached Trump, the only president in history to be impeached twice, for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, but former President Joe Biden had already taken office, so it was a moot point.

Then in December of 2022, a House panel investigating the insurrection recommended criminal charges against Trump, concluding there was enough evidence to convict him on array of charges related to his efforts at overturning the 2020 presidential election, but by the time Special Counsel Jack Smith finished his investigation, preparing to bring up criminal charges, Americans voted to return Trump to the White House and the probe was closed down.

Now in his second term, opponents accuse Trump and his family of using the presidency to raise billions of dollars, including through cryptocurrency deals, merchandising, and property acquisitions, among other complaints.