‘Ma’am, Bye!’: Insecure White Woman Confronts Black Women Taking Photos at Public Because Her Husband and Children Were Around, Video Shows

A “Karen” demanded that two bikini-clad Black women stop taking pictures at the pool, even though one was wearing a cover-up.

While posing for cute snapshots at a community pool in Coastal Virginia, Denise Deandra and Nina Banks were approached by an angry mother who complained that the women’s photo session was inappropriate and too distracting for her husband and children. The women — one a fitness model and the other an actress — were in a corner opposite the mother in a sprawling pool complex filled with people in swimwear.

“We were just minding our business, taking pictures,” wrote Deandra in the caption of her June 1 Instagram video showing the encounter. “Mind you, we weren’t the only people at the pool with two-pieces on, nor the only family taking pictures. I can’t believe she let her insecurity eat her up like that.”

Video screenshots show a woman confronting. (Photos: Instagram/_denisee_d)

Wrapped up in a towel, the unidentified mother marched over to the women. During the confrontation, Banks appeared to strike a nerve when she called her “insecure,” prompting the mother to yell, “I’m not insecure!”

Banks’ sassy reply was, “Tell your husband to look a different direction.”

The mother denied her husband was looking, saying, “I’ve got sons and nephews over here.”

The confusing response frustrated Banks even more. “My son is here,” she said, “My daughter is right here. I’ve never heard of this in my life. You can’t take pictures at the pool?”

Then, turning to Deandra, she said, “Let’s take pictures.”

Viewers in the comments section couldn’t stop laughing. One said, “Y’all did a lot without even trying lol. Just being y’all was enough to ruffle that lady’s feathers.” Another joked, “‘Tell your husband to look a different direction’ belongs on a shirt!!!”

Many in the comments thought the encounter was just another form of white people policing African Americans in public. One commenter quipped, “Minding everybody’s business but her own.”

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Others found it objectifying and oddly body-shaming, given the location — a pool with swimmers in various stages of undress. “Complaining ‘bout a bikini under a cover-up. Ma’am, bye,” said one.

“Those photos are GORGEOUS!! She’s just jealous!” wrote another Instagram commenter, followed by: “Don’t become a towel-wrapped hater.’

Despite the encounter, Deandra and Banks refused to let the woman’s discomfort ruin their day. They continued their photo shoot, posted a few snaps on social media, and sent a clear message about claiming their space by sharing the video. Now with more than 4 million views, that message is resonating far beyond the community pool.