‘You Are That Bad Apple’: Former Michigan Cop Who Terrorized Black Residents, Then Mocked Them Is No Longer Laughing After Judge Drops the Hammer on Him

For more than two decades, Michigan cop Matthew Furman terrorized Black residents of Melvindale through condescending, aggressive, and unconstitutional behavior — mocking them when they threatened legal action and bragging that his superiors would always protect him.

But the former police lieutenant is no longer laughing. He was sentenced last week to six months in jail for felony misconduct after tasering a Black man for more than 40 seconds when the man drove around barricades in his neighborhood to get home.

“You are that bad apple one percent,” Judge Mark Slavens told Furman during sentencing, local media reported.

Former Michigan cop Matthew Furman was sentenced to six months in jail following a lengthy career where he preyed on Black people. The photo on the left is of Drakkar Williams, and the photo on the right is of Alicia Cook. Furman is pictured top middle while testifying in court. (Photos: Bodycam and WXYZ-TV)

“You swore an oath, sir, to serve and protect. But this court believes that, in the end, you took up an oath to terrorize and injure citizens of the state of Michigan.”

Furman — who was rarely at a loss for words in videos capturing his conduct — had nothing to say after being sentenced on Friday, May 29. He faced up to five years on the felony charge.

Furman, 40, will also serve three years of probation following his release from the Wayne County Jail.

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His conviction stems from a July 2024 incident involving Drakkar Williams, whom he pulled over for driving around barricades. Furman tasered Williams for more than 40 seconds, then grabbed him by the hair and slammed the back of his head against a fire truck while he was already handcuffed.

Watch the video below that led to Furman’s termination and incarceration.

‘You’re Going to Lose Your Badge’

Furman, hired in 2012, had previously been suspended, fired, and even arrested for assault in 2019, but repeatedly avoided lasting consequences.

He maintained his job — and even earned promotions — largely because he generated hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for the city through aggressive towing practices.

In 2016, Melvindale Police Chief Chad Hayse was fired for attempting to hold Furman accountable, in part because the city was profiting from Furman’s policing tactics. Hayse later received an undisclosed settlement.

In April 2024, Furman again made headlines after yanking a Black mother, Alicia Cook, out of her vehicle and tasering her as she dropped off her 11-year-old daughter for cheerleading practice, all because she took too long to provide identification.

Like many abusive officers, Furman often justified his behavior by claiming he feared for his life. However, videos show it was civilians who appeared terrified.

“I gave you a lawful order, and I’m concerned about my safety because you’re not doing what I told you,” he told Cook.

“I’m worried about my safety,” Cook responded.

He displayed the same condescending attitude when he stopped Williams three months later.

In August 2025, Furman was indicted in connection with the Williams and Cook incidents, as well as a third case from 2021 in which he was accused of repeatedly kicking a handcuffed suspect after a pursuit.

He was fired in February 2026 after the city settled with Williams for $1 million, prompting its insurance company to drop coverage. The city also settled with Cook for $350,000.

Furman was acquitted in the Cook case and received a year’s probation for the 2021 case, which will run concurrently with the probation from the Williams’ conviction.

“You’re going to lose your badge,” Williams told Furman while handcuffed on the back of a fire truck during his arrest.

“I ain’t going to lose sh_t, but you’re going to lose your freedom because you’re going to jail, motherf_cker,” Furman replied, confident that he would once again get away with his abuse.

But two years later, Furman is the one behind bars, a fitting end to a long and abusive career.

Watch the video of the Cook arrest below.