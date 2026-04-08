‘You Have to Be Kidding!’: When Karoline Leavitt Claimed Trump Knows Everything, She Didn’t Expect a Report to Drop Exposing a White House Scandal That Blew the Cover Off That Claim

President Donald Trump has long shown a clear preference for the people who tell him what he wants to hear. He’s even admitted as much, acknowledging in a leaked video that while he knows he shouldn’t be so easily swayed, praise still goes a long way.

It’s no surprise that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has made a habit of leaning all the way in, delivering glowing endorsements that seem designed to land exactly the way Trump likes.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and US Vice President JD Vance arrive at a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

But as new reporting begins to peel back what’s actually happening inside the White House, it’s becoming increasingly clear that what Trump may need most is the exact opposite.

Leavitt stepped into that familiar role last week, offering one of her most over-the-top claims yet — insisting that Trump is not only engaged, but uniquely informed.

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Speaking during an April 2 interview at George Washington University alongside Turning Point USA’s Erika Kirk, Leavitt praised Trump’s media habits in sweeping terms.

“I try to be every day, but Donald Trump always is. That man does not miss a story. Let me tell you. He’s always reading the papers and watching the TV,” she said.

She doubled down moments later, adding, “He doesn’t miss anything anyone says in the whole world. I don’t know how he does it and consumes it all, and it’s a lot.”

But that version of Trump, the one who sees everything, is getting harder to reconcile with what’s unfolding both publicly and behind the scenes.

DONALD TRUMP IS THE MOST WELL-READ PERSON IN THE ROOM? WHO ELSE IS IN THAT ROOM? TWO ROCKS, A JELLY DONUT, AND LEAVITT? https://t.co/81O8twkFrm — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 3, 2026

Polling has slipped to some of the lowest levels seen across both of Trump’s presidencies, even as his allies attempt to project strength.

At the same time, the administration appears to be losing control of the broader narrative around the conflict in Iran, with critics arguing the U.S. is not “winning” the messaging war.

Even within Trump’s base, fractures are beginning to surface as frustration grows over the direction and potential cost of a prolonged engagement.

If anything, the disconnect suggests something else may be happening.

That possibility is at the center of a report from Time, which offers a far more complicated picture of how information is flowing inside the White House.

According to the report, chief of staff Susie Wiles has grown increasingly alarmed by the direction of the conflict and the narrowing path forward. Sources say she believes aides have been presenting Trump with an overly “rosy” version of events, even as opposition builds and the risks continue to escalate.

Wiles, widely seen as one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, has reportedly pushed back — urging a small group of aides to be more candid with the president about the consequences of a prolonged war, including the potential political fallout heading into the midterms.

***Leaked White House Video***



Trump: “You know, we’re not supposed to be seduced that way, right? But I am. When someone’s nice to me, I love that person. Even if they’re bad people, I couldn’t care less. I’ll fight to the end for them.” pic.twitter.com/8cmLs13Cbx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 2, 2026

According to a senior administration official cited in the report, Trump has instead begun many recent mornings watching curated video clips highlighting battlefield successes — a presentation that stands in stark contrast to the broader concerns being raised internally.

Taken together, the picture that emerges is far more complicated than the one Leavitt described and raises a lingering question about how someone who supposedly “sees everything” could still be operating with such a filtered view.

Social media, meanwhile, had little patience for the claim.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked the remark, writing, “DONALD TRUMP IS THE MOST WELL-READ PERSON IN THE ROOM? WHO ELSE IS IN THAT ROOM? TWO ROCKS, A JELLY DONUT, AND LEAVITT?”

Former national security official Miles Taylor offered his own recollection: “I remember the first piece of advice I got on briefing President Trump in 2017: He doesn’t read. Bring pictures. Only try to impress ONE thing on him.”

Others were more blunt. “He literally can’t read,” one user wrote, while another added, “You HAVE TO BE KIDDING.”

One comment, however, cut through the noise with a sharper edge:

“Sweetie, he’ll still fire you.”