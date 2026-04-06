‘Embarrassed to be American’: White House Scrambles to Do Damage Control After Trump’s Meltdown, But the Line He Crossed This Time May be Impossible to Walk Back

As the Iran war drags into its sixth week, President Donald Trump and his Cabinet have leaned even harder into faith as a political tool, invoking God to justify hostilities, and wrapping military firepower in religious language while escalating threats even as the conflict slips further out of their control.

That pattern collided head-on with one of Christianity’s holiest days this past weekend, when a string of official Easter messages from his administration leaned heavily into reverence and tradition, only to be undercut by the profanity-laced post aimed at Iran that left aides and allies scrambling to explain what, exactly, the White House wanted the moment to represent.

President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The result was a jarring split-screen that defined the day: a coordinated show of religious devotion from several government agencies on one side, and a combative, off-the-cuff message from the president on the other.

As backlash mounted, the White House and its supporters moved quickly to contain the fallout, pushing softer Easter-themed content and reframing Trump’s remarks, while critics pointed to the contradiction, especially as Pope Leo XIV delivered a starkly different message centered on peace and restraint.

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Trump’s blistering social media post directly contradicted federal agencies that issued direct acknowledgments of Easter’s religious meaning. The Department of Homeland Security and the State Department both posted, “He is risen,” while the Defense Department shared a message from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “The tomb is empty. The promise is fulfilled. Through His sacrifice, we are redeemed. We stand firm in faith, courage, and truth.”

The Justice Department added its own statement, saying it was “proud to protect and defend religious liberty” as Christians gathered to celebrate.

The posts drew sharp reactions online. Some praised the open embrace of Christianity by government agencies, while others argued it crossed a line by promoting a specific faith.

That tension only deepened as attention turned back to Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day, when he lashed out against Iran, writing, “Open the F—kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards” and warning, “or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

The line quickly became a flashpoint, drawing criticism from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which condemned what it described as “deranged mocking of Islam.”

As the criticism spread, the White House attempted to shift the focus. Officials circulated more traditional Easter content, including a video highlighting Christian worship painter Vanessa Horabuena, who creates portraits of Jesus tied to the resurrection story. Trump himself praised the artist in the caption, saying, “‘Vanessa is AMAZING!’ – President Donald J. Trump.”

The effort did little to quiet critics, many of whom saw the move as a weak attempt to smooth over his earlier post.

“She is a talented painter, but nothing about Jesus Christ from DJT on Easter. He did mention ‘praise be to Allah’ though,” one commenter noted. “I’m sure the MAGA smooth brains are lapping this up,” another said.

“Vanessa is AMAZING!” – President Donald J. Trump 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GhXBqYHRCy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2026

Someone added: “I’m embarrassed to be American with this bulls—t.”

“Let’s not gloss over this peach of a message,” one account wrote alongside an image of Trump’s Truth Social post.

Even some of Trump’s most loyal supporters leaned into the controversy rather than deflecting it. Far-right activist Laura Loomer embraced the tone of the message, tying it directly to Trump’s broader posture on the Iran conflict.

“This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives,” she wrote on X. “Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said “Praise be to Allah”. On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing. Strategic bombing wins wars.”

This is what I voted for.



Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives.



Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said “Praise be to Allah”.



On Easter.



Amazing. Just amazing. 🇺🇸



Strategic bombing wins wars. pic.twitter.com/l3Di9yXDXR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2026

The conflicting messages landed at a moment when the administration has increasingly framed the Iran war in moral terms. Hegseth, in particular, has leaned heavily into that language, recently praying during a Pentagon service: “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation.”

Trump has repeatedly invoked God while issuing ultimatums, including a warning posted Saturday: “Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

From Rome, Pope Leo XIV used his first Easter address to deliver a direct appeal that stood in sharp contrast to the rhetoric coming from the White House.

“Let those who have weapons lay them down!” Leo said. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them! We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people.”

Without naming Trump directly, the pope’s message echoed a broader Vatican pushback against attempts to link religious faith with military action. He warned against a world growing numb to conflict and rejected the idea that violence could reflect divine will.

“What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world.”

“The power with which Christ rose is entirely nonviolent,” Leo said.

Last Friday night, as Leo carried a cross, a solemn meditation was read aloud: “Every person in authority will have to answer to God for the way they exercise their power: the power to judge, the power to start or end a war, the power to instill violence or peace.”

The contrast was difficult to miss: while the White House leaned on religious imagery to frame strength and resolve, the Vatican emphasized restraint, humility, and the rejection of war.

However, there was little sign that the pope’s message broke through. By Monday, speaking at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn alongside the Easter Bunny, Trump returned to familiar ground — bringing up the war and his ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, even at a children’s event.

“That enemy is strong — not so strong like they were about a month ago… but we’re soon going to find out,” he said.