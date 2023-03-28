‘I’ve Never Seen Her Like This’: TLC’s T-Boz Says She’s ‘Living Vicariously Through’ Chilli Amid Her New Relationship with Actor Matthew Lawrence

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins couldn’t be happier for TLC bandmate Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, who has been dating actor Matthew Lawrence for months.

The “No Scrubs” vocalists spilled the tea on Chilli’s new relationship during a chat with “Extra” reporter Melvin Robert on the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27.

Thomas, 52, and Lawrence, 43, announced their romance last December on Instagram. After being asked about her “new love,” Thomas giggled as Watkins answered the question for her.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (L) and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (R) at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023 (Photo: Extra screenshot/YouTube)

“It’s been great,” said Watkins. “I can, look, I’m living vicariously through her, so, it’s been great ’cause I’ve never seen her like this, and I’ve been there 31 years. I’ve seen it all, honey. We’ve been through life together.

After finding her words, Thomas agreed that her relationship with the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star has been going well.

“I am so happy,” said the recording artist. “I don’t even know what to do with myself. He’s the best. For me, anyway,” she added. “That’s all that matters.”

Watkins echoed the sentiment in support of her music sister when she replied, “That’s all that matters. Hello!”

“Hello,” added Thomas.

Lawrence, who is divorced from “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Cheryl Burke, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he’s been enjoying the time he spends with the “Waterfalls” singer.

“Life is always a surprise,” he said earlier this month. “My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it’s quite special.

He added, “She’s a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We’d be much better off.”

The new couple seems to be getting very acquainted with each other, according to a video on Twitter that was first shared by the “Boy Meets World” actor on Instagram on March 28.

It shows Chilli, Lawrence, and his brothers, actor Joey Lawrence and director Andy Lawrence, dancing to the song “Ameyatchi” by Mathey. Lawrence captioned the post, “Outside shenanigans wit my fam!!”

MATTHEW LAWRENCE AND CHILLI ARE DATING?!?! pic.twitter.com/CtiEbJXtlb — Matt (@academicfabe) March 20, 2023

The Jasmine Brand shared a clip from Chilli and T-Boz’s interview on Instagram, where fans in the comment section expressed how they loved seeing Watkins so happy for her friend.

“Love this,” noted one fan. “True friends are happy that you’re happy.”

“Such a random pairing but she deserves to be happy.”

“Chilli and T Boz gone ride for each other no matter what.”

One fan who speculated what T-Boz really meant said, “I heard ‘yeah cause I was with her through her Usher era and uh tuh let’s just say she’s happier than she’s ever been.”

Chilli and Usher were the “It” couple back in the early 2000s. They were together for two years and broke up just before the release of his Diamond-selling album, “Confessions.”

The pair met back in 1993 after Usher signed to the same label as Chilli and her TLC sisters, LaFace Records, but didn’t start dating until 2001.

Many anticipated the former couple would eventually walk down the aisle until rumors of Usher’s infidelities and fathering a child with another woman brought their relationship to a halt in 2003.

Since then, Thomas has remained relatively private about her dating life. Before Usher, she was famously linked to music producer Dallas Austin, with whom she also shares a son, Tron Austin.

Usher is a dad of four; two boys from his ex-wife Tameka Foster and another son and daughter with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea.