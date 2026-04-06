‘Making Excuses for Grown Men!’: Outrage Erupts After Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocking Take on Tiger Woods as She Warns Against ‘Kicking a Man When He’s Down’

Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire after the public accused her of defending the actions of professional golfer Tiger Woods weeks after his DUI arrest.

The 50-year-old Tiger Woods rolled his SUV in Jupiter Island, Florida, after clipping a trailer while changing lanes. Following his arrest, he announced a break from golf to enter an overseas treatment facility, and Whoopi Goldberg’s defense of him has sparked outrage.

Whoopi Goldberg and “The View” host spar over Tiger Woods’ arrest, and what punishment should look like. (Photos by Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

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After his March 27 DUI arrest following an SUV rollover, Tiger Woods passed a breathalyzer but failed other sobriety tests, and two hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket. With a history of multiple back surgeries—including an Achilles repair and last October’s L4-L5 disc replacement—he reportedly had a prescription for the pain medication.

Goldberg was responding to a video clip shared on “The View” of “Barstool Sports” founder Dave Portnoy going off about why Woods doesn’t have a driver when he’s medicated. The podcast host said that he had no sympathy for the golf pro, but Goldberg had a different opinion on the subject.

“Put him in jail for a little bit,” Portnoy shouted on his “Wake Up Barstool” podcast. “Make him wake up. Get a driver. You’re going to kill somebody.”

The “Sister Act” star expressed that Woods was a friend of hers, and she wished him “nothing but the best.”

“I don’t like kicking a man when he’s down,” added Goldberg. “I’ll leave that to other folks.”

Her co-host, Sunni Hostin, also defended Woods and spoke about the possibility of him having to give up the sport due to the athlete’s back issues.

“I’m not excusing the fact that he was driving while under the influence,” she said. “But I think we need to show someone who is a sports legend, who may have been pushed very hard as a child, and have some grace for the pain he’s living with and the fact that, as an athlete, he is now having to struggle with the fact that he may have to give up the one thing he loves to do.”

Hostin added that Woods had 20 surgeries on his legs and seven back surgeries, and he told the police that he had a prescription for the medication because he is living with chronic pain.

After her co-host Joy Behar agreed with Portnoy and wondered why Woods doesn’t get a driver with all of his wealth, Goldberg replied, “I’ll tell you why. Because you don’t want to be that guy that’s just, ‘Well, why is he always being driven around?’ You can’t win…. Look, he’s getting what he needs.”

Behar added that Woods should still get a driver. “He’s very rich. Just get a driver, just not Justin Timberlake.” Timberlake received a DWI in 2024 while driving in Sag Harbor, New York, though body footage of the arrest wasn’t released until two weeks ago.

Reactions to Goldberg’s comments on social media led to her being roasted for defending Woods, while Hostin also caught some strays.

“Whoopi, stop making excuses for grown-ass men! ‘Because I know him’ means nothing! Tiger has problems, just like Timberlake and Britney Spears! I don’t care about their personal problems. There’s no excuse for them driving a vehicle impaired or recklessly!”

Another replied, “Whoopi, I disagree with you on Tiger Woods. Joy Behar said he should get a driver, but you said you would tell us why not. You went on to say, because you don’t want to be that guy… That is bulls—! Stop justifying,”

“Too many excuses. This is his third accident.. 3 strikes and you are out,” added another.

“Sunny saying we should give grace because he’s a sports legend rubbed me the wrong way,” one noted. “Yes, have compassion, for sure, but come on, THAT is being elitist.”

Woods looked tired and exhausted during his arrest, which was later shared on social media. He repeatedly nodded his head back and forth, yawning in the back of the police vehicle on the way to the police station.

BREAKING: Money can buy a lot of things, but it can't buy you out of bodycam footage.



​Tiger Woods was just cuffed for DUI after a rollover crash in Martin County, FL. He admitted to looking at his phone before his SUV flipped. He passed a breathalyzer but refused a urine test… pic.twitter.com/OMAg4pQgpu — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 2, 2026

Before the arrest, Woods called his girlfriend and father-in-law. Known for his unusual friendship with the president, attention surged after he began dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex, in 2024. In a video, he ignored police instructions after walking off and then being told to come back, saying, “I was just talking to the president.”

Fans also reacted to Woods dropping Trump’s name, and it did not go well. “Tiger Woods name dropping the president isn’t the flex he thinks it is.”

“Washed-up name-dropping little b—h who ran to Europe to avoid the ridicule,” added another.

Vanessa Trump showed support for her man with a post shared in her Instagram Stories on Friday. She shared a picture of the couple lying in a hammock with the text “Love you” and several heart emojis.

Woods announced that he was going into treatment with a post on social media.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he wrote. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”



“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” he continued. “I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time. -Tiger.”

The athlete reportedly landed in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday morning, and will seek treatment at a private facility.

Woods was previously arrested for a DUI back in 2017, where hydrocodone was also found in his system. The golf pro was also severely injured in a single rollover crash in 2021.