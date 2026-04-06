‘Don’t Touch Me!’: Adults Who Roughed Up Child Doing Wheelies in Ritzy West Palm Beach Are Now Under Police Investigation After Video Goes Viral

It appears some adults don’t know how to play nice. Tensions erupted between a large group of adults and one child who was popping wheelies in a posh part of West Palm Beach, Florida.

A viral video shows a nasty tug-of-war on a greenbelt in Boca Raton’s Lotus Community between at least five grown-ups and one boy, who had been doing tricks on his electric bike. The boy, who was wearing a helmet, said one man “threw” him off his bike and then stole his phone, which he claimed had video evidence of the initial altercation.

A viral video shows a group of adults taking turns pushing around a boy. (Photo: sab.trader445)

Meanwhile, a woman heckled the child from the sidelines, even threatening him with juvenile detention.

In the now-viral video, hostilities were in full swing after the group refused to return the boy’s phone, despite the child’s desperate pleas.

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As the boy yelled, “Give me my phone,” and “Don’t touch me!” the adults closed in. Several men put their hands on the child, and one even secretly tripped him when he wasn’t looking. Ironically, amid the chaos, the adults urged him to “relax” and “calm down,” but wouldn’t answer an incoming call, reportedly from his mother.

“Give me my phone! I want to call my mom from my phone,” shouted the child as he was being roughed up by one of the men.

“NO! Do you even live here? And you’re doing wheelies down the front!” yelled a woman off camera.

She snapped, “Security sucks, which is why these kids act like this. The kids should have some respect in this neighborhood. They don’t have a job. They’re not paying the bills. It’s ridiculous.”

Soon, a group of elementary-aged children gathered across the street in a show of support for the boy, who was still being restrained. They shouted, “You can go to jail for that!” The woman dismissed the kids as “little idiots.”

Investigators told the outlet that both women who were present are “of interest.”

The footage was posted to TikTok on April 5 with the caption: “Crazy, who do you thinks at fault?”

The answer is pretty clear, judging by the thousands of people flocking to the comments—not to mention the battery charge and the police’s ongoing investigation.

“As a mom, this has me losing my sh*t,” read one comment with 26,000 likes. Another exclaimed, “This video has me boiling,” while yet a third parent was left “shaking with anger” after watching the video.

“Why are y’all bullying a kid?” asked one. “Why does it matter he’s doing wheelies? It’s literally not affecting anyone.”