Tyler Perry ‘Heartbroken’ After 94-Year-Old South Carolina Woman Battling Land Developers Dies Before He Could Give Her Keys to Her New Home

Philanthropist Tyler Perry shared with his 7.6 million Instagram followers that the South Carolina 94-year-old woman who captured the hearts of many as she stood up to a housing developer in a legal battle about her land has passed away.

Tyler Perry mourns the loss of elderly South Carolina woman, Josephine Wright, who fought to keep her land from being sold by developers. (Photos: @Tylerperry/Instagram; Josephine Wright/GoFundMe)

When developers attempted to induce her to sell the Hilton Head land she had been living on for decades and then took her to court in a dispute about property boundaries, the filmmaker stepped in, promising to support her fight.

Josephine Wright, a woman of Gullah ancestry, gained national attention in a David and Goliath fight against Bailey Point Investment LLC.

In February 2023, Bailey Point initiated a lawsuit alleging that sections of her 1.8-acre parcel residence encroach upon their property.

Wright’s home sits on land that has been in her family since the 19th century. However, situated behind the residence on Jonesville Road on Hilton Head, Bailey Point is in the process of constructing a 147-unit development.

In July 2023, in the thick of her fight, she said, “I just want to keep this a sanctuary,” according to WSAV.

Another uptick in her profile came after her granddaughter launched a GoFundMe last summer to bring awareness to her fight with the developers. By last October the family reported on the fundraising page that her home sustained damage after a tree fell on it. The damage left the home uninhabitable and led to Wright moving in with her grandchildren.

That’s when Perry stepped up, promising to build her a new house that she and her children could always have in the family. Wright passed away this week before he could hand her the keys to her new home. The family announced her transition on the GoFundMe page.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Wright Family announce the passing of our beloved matriarch, Mrs. Josephine Wright, who peacefully transitioned on January 7, 2024, surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers,” the family wrote. “Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

With great sadness the beloved matriarch, Mrs. Josephine Wright, transitioned to be with the ancestors. Her fight to keep her Hilton Head land that her family has owned since the end of the Civil War is now ours against a white greedy land company. Rest In Power Ma'am! 🕊️🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/VVLMJSN6L4 — Brotha Moe (@mahfooyee) January 8, 2024

The goal of $350,000 was exceeded by almost $17,000. Her children and grandchildren assured those supporting the campaign that the family is setting up the Josephine Wright Foundation to keep her spirit and dream alive.

The largest donation on the crowdfunding site was $40,000 given by Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. However, what could have been the biggest charitable effort was to come from the Hollywood A-lister Perry.

The billionaire filmmaker wrote this week about being thwarted in his desire to present Wright with her new house.

“I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this warrior. Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,” Perry wrote on his Instagram.

“My prayer is that you rest in peace knowing that I will honor the commitment that I made to you,” he added. “I know you will be watching over us all as I hand those same keys to your family.”

Perry continued, “So your 4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren will still be able to gather at YOUR house on YOUR land and tell the world what kind of fighter that you were.”

In June 2023, Perry pledged to help Ms. Josephine when her story about her legal battle against Bailey Point Investment LLC went viral. When he learned later of the subsequent structural damage to her home, it was then that the “Madea” creator committed himself to building her a brand new five-bedroom home to house the nonagenarian and her descendants.

He said that home would be for her “4 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.”

It is also his hope that they will “tell the world what kind of fighter” their matriarch was.

“You have run your race and fought an incredible fight! Journey well my dear lady,” he wrote, adding, “You have inspired me.”

Wright’s homegoing service will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. The family will provide a link for those who cannot make it in public to watch on a stream.