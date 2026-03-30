‘Let Me Answer!’: Fox News Turns on Trump Ally, Corners Him Live On Air Until He Starts to Slip and Viewers Catch Him Spiraling

In an odd turn of events, President Donald Trump’s lackey, House Speaker Mike Johnson suddenly found himself cornered by none other than a Fox News reporter in a humiliating and shocking confrontation on why he wasn’t “on the same page” with Senate Majority Leader John Thune in passing the Senate’s bill to end the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown has snarled traffic at U.S. airports for several weeks now as unpaid TSA agents call out sick and security checkpoint lines stretch throughout terminals, sometimes spilling onto the sidewalks beyond the airport doors.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson shakes hands with US President Donald Trump after a meeting about the Kennedy Center that went left. (Photo by Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

The partial shutdown has been ongoing for six weeks after a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over funding for Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The Senate managed to come together and unanimously pass a measure early Friday, March 27, that would fund the Department of Homeland Security except for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and that would mostly end the shutdown, but Johnson rejected the bill, calling it a “joke,” according to PBS.

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Johnson said, “We’re going to do something different,” referring to a continuing resolution in the House while urging the Senate to take it up on Monday, March 30. The Senate met for a pro forma session that day and promptly adjourned until Thursday morning. No meaningful action on the legislation is expected until after Congress’ two-week Easter recess that began this week.

It was too much for Fox’s Chad Pergram, and as Johnson addressed a gaggle of reporters at the Capitol on Friday, Pergram stunningly called him out.

“Mr. Speaker, you and John Thune are not on the same page. You came out and criticized Democrats. He was the engineer behind this. Why are you not on the same page?” Pergram demanded, asking Johnson if, in fact, the speaker himself was now extending the shutdown, telling Johnson, “This could end tonight, and the TSA lines would shrink.”

Johnson denied that Thune was behind the legislation, even though Republicans control both the House and Senate, instead blaming Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whom he accused of forcing the legislation on the Senate.

“I have to protect the House,” Johnson said as Pergram tried to interrupt.

Johnson at Pergram, “Let me answer the question, Chad, and I have to protect the American people. That’s our responsibility. Our colleagues on this side understand this is not a game. We are not playing their games.”

Johnson then launched on a wild rant about the Biden administration, which he falsely accused of operating under an open borders policy.

“These people want open borders and they want criminal illegal aliens in the country,” Johnson raged. “They do not want to enforce the law, they want to literally defund. You just read it in the bill here. They want to give zero dollars to enforcing federal immigration laws and keeping the borders secure.”

Johnson railed, “These are very serious threats to homeland and everybody. It’s not just long lines at the airport. It is the danger and safety of everyone.”

Social media erupted over Pergram’s attack on Johnson, a regular on Fox News, accusing the speaker of everything from propaganda to incompetence.

“Fox News asked about Thune. Johnson answered with Schumer. Three times. When your own anchor won’t let you blame Democrats, you’ve lost the spin,” a Threads user concluded.

This Threads poster agreed, “Do you know how bad it is for the Republicans when FOX reporters are pushing back???? I am loving their discomfort.”

Poster Jack Fabian 603 was much more direct, “Everyone is sick of your nonsense propaganda. Do your job.”

Threads user Brown Knows Best agreed but had a lot more to say.

“Mike Johnson just got in front of a microphone and lied through his teeth for 5 straight minutes. He believes the American people are idiots. We are not,” the user wrote accusingly.

“Mike Johnson is done as Speaker. He has disgraced the traditions of the office he holds by failing to lead as an independent co-equal branch of government. Johnson acts like a member of Trump’s cabinet, not the Speaker. Johnson has failed the American people. This is Republican led chaos. This is what Republicans want across America.”

Johnson’s continuing resolution, a temporary extension of all DHS funding through the end of May, including ICE, has no chance of passing the Senate, where Republicans hold only a 53-vote majority. It takes 60 votes to pass filibuster-proof legislation in the chamber. However, in the meantime, TSA workers are expected to start receiving paychecks on Monday after Trump signed an executive order on Friday.