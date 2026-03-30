‘This Isn’t New’: Pete Hegseth Disses Black and Female Officers, and It Sparks Questions That Are Dragging Old Allegations About Trump Back Into the Spotlight

A months-long dispute in Washington has raised new questions about whether politics is influencing military promotions.

At the center of it is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who overrode Army leadership to remove four officers from a promotion list for one-star general, a rare and striking move.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) arrives at the Pentagon for the first time since being confirmed after being greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q Brown (R), January 27, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The list had already been vetted and approved before it was quietly changed on its way to the Senate. Pentagon officials described a standoff between those who pointed to the officers’ records and those pushing to cut names that stood out from the norm.

When the final list came out, four officers had been removed. Two were Black. Two were women. Many are now asking whether that was exactly the point.

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Interviews with current and former officials, along with internal clashes reported by The New York Times, point to a deeper concern driving the decision: that elevating certain officers, particularly a Black woman in a highly visible role, could create what aides feared would be an “uncomfortable” moment for President Donald Trump.

That concern surfaced most sharply during a heated exchange last summer between Hegseth’s chief of staff, Ricky Buria, and Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll over a separate high-profile assignment.

According to officials familiar with the discussion, Buria objected to the selection of Maj. Gen. Antoinette R. Gant to lead the Military District of Washington, a role that regularly places its commander alongside the president at ceremonial events.

Buria told Driscoll that Trump would not want to stand next to a Black female officer at military events, the officials said, according to the Times.

Driscoll pushed back immediately. “The president is not a racist or sexist,” he told Buria, according to officials who spoke to the Times.

Driscoll later raised the issue with a senior White House official, who agreed with his assessment. The episode ended with Hegseth’s office backing off; Gant took the post and was promoted earlier this month.

Buria has denied the account outright. “Whoever placed this made-up story is clearly trying to sow division among our ranks in the department and the administration,” he wrote in a text message. “It’s not going to work, and it will never work when this department is led by clear-eyed, mission-driven leaders unfazed by fake Washington gossip.”

Pete Hegseth strikes two black and two female officers from promotion list. https://t.co/KhQdGyb5ne pic.twitter.com/1uA4OS9Tcx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 27, 2026

Even so, the dispute over Gant has taken on new weight as scrutiny intensifies around Hegseth’s handling of the current promotion list. Senior military officials say it is exceedingly rare for a defense secretary to intervene in this way—removing individual names rather than accepting or rejecting the list as a whole, which is the standard under military regulations.

The four officers who were cut had already passed one of the most competitive selection processes in the Army. Only about 5 percent of eligible colonels make the jump to general.

Those removed include a Black combat veteran who had written an academic paper years ago examining career patterns among African American officers, and a female logistics officer who served during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Officials familiar with her record said she performed effectively under intense pressure.

The rationale for removing the other two officers—a logistics specialist and a finance officer—has not been clearly explained.

Hegseth’s office has not directly addressed the decision. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the broader process, saying, “Under Secretary Hegseth, military promotions are given to those who have earned them,” and described it as “apolitical and unbiased.”

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to discuss the specifics but praised the defense secretary’s approach, saying he was “doing a tremendous job restoring meritocracy throughout the ranks at the Pentagon, as President Trump directed him to do.”

But critics inside the military see something else unfolding.

They point to a pattern that extends beyond a single list: since taking office, Hegseth has fired or sidelined more than two dozen senior officers, including top figures appointed during the previous administration. The upper ranks have shifted back toward a leadership corps dominated by white men, reversing efforts under former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to broaden minority representation.

Those efforts had been aimed at a military where roughly 43 percent of active-duty troops are people of color, but senior leadership has long lagged behind that reality.

Hegseth has made no secret of his intent to change course. In speeches and writing, he has blasted prior leadership as overly focused on diversity initiatives, calling them “foolish,” “reckless” and “woke,” and urging a rapid reversal. “The Left captured the military quickly, and we must reclaim it at a faster pace,” he wrote. “We must wage a frontal assault. A swift counterattack, in broad daylight.”

To carry out that shift, Hegseth has installed allies to oversee personnel decisions and dismantled programs designed to widen access to top roles, including one that relied on blind evaluations to reduce bias.

Against that backdrop, the removal of the four officers has triggered a wave of reaction beyond official channels, with critics drawing direct lines between the policy changes and the individuals affected.

“This isn’t new for the military. They didn’t want the red tail flying escort for them but when they were forced to accept them they never lost one bomber,” one person wrote on X, referring to the Tuskeegee Airmen. “They routinely pass us over for less under qualified soldiers, the military is where DEI is needed most. We just accept it!”

Another added: “I don’t think there’s a whole lot of question about what prompted Hegseth here. The racism & misogyny are on full view.”

Some pointed to the contradiction between the removals and the administration’s defense, asking: “Are the 4 Colonels names placed back on the list as Driscoll states Trump is neither racist nor sexist??”

For now, the promotion list remains under review at the White House, with final approval resting with the Senate.