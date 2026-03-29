‘Pathetic’: Karoline Leavitt Rushes to Flaunt Good News About Trump, Then the Internet Digs Up Something She’s Been Saying for Years and It Gets Awkward Fast

The Trump administration will take any good news it can find from the mainstream media when it comes to President Donald Trump and his dismal approval ratings among a majority of Americans.

So his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was literally salivating when CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten revealed on Thursday, March 19, that Trump’s MAGA base is far from fractured and is instead 100 percent behind the president, including on his deadly war on Iran.

Karoline Leavitt (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



Citing an NBC News poll, Enten told CNN “News Central” viewers that Republican MAGA voters love him.

“Sometimes you look at the polling data and there are numbers that just jump off the screen at you – and this is one of those,” the data expert pointed out, according to The New York Post.

“You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know you can’t go higher than 100%,” he jokingly noted.

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“He is the 1972 Miami Dolphins,” Enten added, referring to the only NFL team that has ever had an undefeated season.

The CNN journalist went on to say while there are Republicans who don’t support Trump, they are not MAGA voters.

“The bottom line is this: if you are a member of MAGA, you approve of Donald Trump,” he proclaimed.

He also said Trump’s support is far from splintering and within his GOP base is “not shrinking” and is instead “slightly larger” than two years ago.

A gleeful Leavitt proceeded to pounce on the tidbit of positive news from an outlet the president routinely denigrates.

“CNN data guru reveals Trump’s base is expanding with 100% approval from MAGA Republicans,” Leavitt wrote on X later that day above a series of photos of Trump, including a screenshot of Enten talking about the poll.

A social media firestorm erupted with posters calling out Leavitt’s duplicity and pointing to what the mouthpiece has been ranting about for years.

“I thought CNN was ‘fake news’?” X user Elizabeth pointed out.

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn’s son even weighed in. “WE LOVE CNN NOW!” Michael Flynn Jr. wrote with a sideways laughing emoji.

lol this is getting pathetic — Jason Hyatt (@Hyattgolf) March 19, 2026

Others seemed bewildered by Enten’s interpretation of the NCB numbers.

“False. Been a MAGA Republican since day 1 and that poll doesn’t represent me,” this X user declared.

And another commented, “Wrong. I was a 3 time Trump voter and MAGA MAHA mom and I do NOT approve of Trump and war with Iran.”

But CNN’s analysis of the NBC poll is confounding in other ways, too. Politico reported on Thursday, March 19, that in fact, Trump’s MAGA base is very much splintering and arguing, especially over Trump’s decision to take the U.S. into another foreign war, something he campaigned heavily against while running for re-election.

But a bigger concern for Trump’s inner circle is the fact that it was just his MAGA base that re-elected him. It was a coalition of disillusioned Democrats and independents, tech bros, and “MAHA mom,” according to Politico.

Now there’s real concern in Trump’s world that divisive policy decisions are causing that coalition to collapse, spelling big problems for Trump and Republicans in the upcoming midterms.