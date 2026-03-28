‘Who’s Curtains She Wearing?’: Karoline Leavitt Blames Democrats Ahead of Explosive Trump Warning, but It’s Her White House Look That Has Viewers Zooming In

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took her role a bit too seriously as she addressed the press in the West Wing on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old press secretary is often criticized for her inappropriate attire while defending the outrageous remarks and actions of the current administration and her latest get-up has the internet howling.

Karoline Leavitt’s distracting White House look during another briefing about President Donald Trump sparks a frenzy online. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Only Herself to Blame’: Karoline Leavitt’s Sudden Wardrobe Switch Has Social Media Buzzing About the Real Reason Why

During the press meeting on March 25, Leavitt appeared to address the ongoing closure of Homeland Security while Transportation Security Administration employees continue to go unpaid.

The Trump spokeswoman wore a white blazer with a mint colored turtle neck featuring white vertical lines, while spewing what some call lies as Leavitt blamed Democrats for the chaos and long waits at airports around the world.

“Democrats in Congress are forcing American travelers to wait in hours long lines at airports across the country, robbing TSA officers and other federal workers of their hard-earned paychecks that they use to feed their families, and causing billions of dollars in damage to our economy,” Leavitt shared at the podium.

She paired the mint look with a long, flowing, matching skirt that was pulled up over her pregnant belly. However, her efforts to defend President Donald Trump‘s deployment of ICE agents at airports were met in vain. The combative tone didn’t stop there as Leavitt quickly found herself under fire over her White House-inspired look.

“Look who dressed up as a Corinthian column so Trump could see how they looked when he replaces them on the White House,” read one comment on Threads.

Another user responded to the White House column comparison with a GIF of actress Kitty Forman from “That 70’s Show” having a hearty laugh.

On X, a third person wrote, “She looks like Miss Piggy from ‘The Muppet Show.’ It’s time to play the music it’s time to light the lights.” Another said, “Appropriate that Karoline is dressed in Ozian green. Reality has left the WH Press Room. MAGA.”

For some, green symbolizes money or jealousy. In the context of “The Wizard of Oz” and the musical/novel “Wicked,” however, “Ozian green” specifically refers to the unique green skin of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. It serves as a striking symbol of otherness, societal rejection, and unapologetic individuality — a shade that some might cheekily compare to Leavitt’s own knack for standing out in the political spotlight.

As the video made waves on social media, the 28-year-old got dragged not only for her all-white outfit, but also for her delivery.

“Why does she sound like Chunk from the Goonies? Lol,” a Facebook user. On TikToker said, “Who’s Grammy’s sea foam green curtains she wearing?! Fr tho.”

Another said, “She left out the part where both the democrats & republicans were willing to pass a bill to pay TSA employees & the president killed it. So theirs that.”

Leavitt also spoke on Trump’s illegal war with Iran during the press briefing and said that the president is “prepared to unleash hell” unless a deal is made.

“If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she said.

“President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell,” continued Leavitt. “Iran should not miscalculate again. Their last miscalculation cost them their senior leadership, their navy, their air force, and their air defense system. Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal.”

Iran rejected Trump’s ceasefire deal, demanding a permanent end to the war. In a late-breaking update, the administration has since reached a temporary agreement impacting the Transportation Security Administration, following a deal signed by Trump aimed at easing the ongoing crisis. The move is expected to address pay disruptions and staffing concerns that have contributed to long airport delays, though questions remain about how quickly conditions will improve for both TSA workers and travelers.

Flashback to an earlier briefing, where Leavitt similarly found herself under intense scrutiny while defending the president on a controversial issue—setting the stage for another viral moment.

She faced intense scrutiny online after a recent briefing defending Trump’s controversial NATO policy flip‑flop. Viewers noticed she appeared visibly shaken, out of breath, and struggling to respond to questions, sparking social media commentary about her demeanor and physical appearance rather than her message. Critics’ reactions ranged from questioning Leavitt’s readiness for the role to dissecting her look and the substance of her defense of Trump when he’s under attack.