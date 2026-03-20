‘She’s Fighting for Her Life’: Karoline Leavitt Visibly Shaken Defending Trump’s NATO Flip-Flop, Struggles to Talk and Appears Winded — Then One Detail Sends Viewers Zooming In

Karoline Leavitt found herself defending President Donald Trump once again during a recent briefing, but online viewers weren’t just focused on her answers but also on how she appeared while delivering them.

While attempting to respond to questions, the White House press secretary seemed to struggle, and her delivery appeared strained, with observers noting that she appeared visibly out of breath as the exchange continued.

With her pregnancy adding context to the reactions, social media quickly spun the clip into commentary about her visibly working through the moment, with some saying the defense itself seemed to slip as she looked increasingly outmatched in real time.

Campaign footage of Karoline Leavitt has critics noticing how much her looks have changed since working under Donald Trump. . (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Better Isolate’: Karoline Leavitt Is Getting Awfully Comfortable at Trump’s Side — Now Folks Are Warning Her Not to Get Too Close and the Reason Why Is Obvious

Leavitt was asked about Trump’s expectation for NATO allies to be “fair” and help militarily after he failed to consult with NATO before partnering with Israel to start the Iran war, noting how “good” it would be to a vital waterway off the coast of Iran.

“NATO allies benefit far more from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz than the United States does. As you know, thanks to this president’s energy agenda. We are a net exporter of oil. We have enough resources here at home for our people and that’s a good thing thanks to President Trump,” she stated to the press, defending his demand for “fairness.”

She continued, “The Strait’s opening is obviously good for America because it will stabilize the global oil industry. It will bring prices down again. But it’s greatly benefits Europe and our allies in NATO and the president wants to see them do more.”

With Leavitt’s pregnancy adding context to the reactions, social media quickly spun the clip into commentary about her visibly struggling, with some saying her defense itself seemed to slip as they pointed to her winded look and struggling to catch her breath.

“She looks winded. She needs to go on maternity leave and leave us alone already,” said one person. Another said, “Why does she always look like she’s fighting for her life right before she answers a question?”

A few critics went back and forth, saying her face appeared swollen face and she looked sick, claiming, “she looks like she’s going to yack,” and pointing out that “her nose is stuffed.”

The purported puffiness in her face also had some convinced she was still getting fillers or Botox in her face for work. “Her Mar-a-Lago face evolution will go down in history.”

Leavitt’s defense of Trump’s expectation of “fairness” has already drawn scrutiny from viewers who said the exchange didn’t quite land, and that reaction is carrying over into how her more recent public moments are being interpreted.

Trump remarked at a White House Women’s History Month event that shifted the room’s tone as he moved from praising women to joking about the limits of what he could say before singling out Leavitt with a pointed shoutout that landed with a noticeable pause.

“Doing a fantastic job, Karoline,” said Trump, before crediting her with trying to keep him on script. “She keeps me straight, she keeps you [straight, saying] ‘No, sir, you can’t do that, you can’t do this. I can’t do anything. Life would be so much more exciting, wouldn’t it? Thank you, Karoline.”

Leavitt was in the room, but cameras didn’t catch her reaction. From there, the president pivoted to a longer reflection about the role women play in the country and in his administration.

“And now the Trump administration is working every single day to make America better safer and more prosperous for women and men but much more importantly for women, and they are really the inspiration,” said the commander in chief.

Trump continued, “They are so powerful and so important and so beautiful. I’m not allowed to use the word beautiful, but I’m using it anyway. Usually it’s the end of your political career if you say a woman is a beautiful woman. They say that’s the termination of his career but somehow it hasn’t hurt too much. You are — you’re incredible women, and you’re beautiful women.”

The moment might have passed quietly, but once the clip spread online, reactions poured in from across social media as many said, “He’s losing it.”

Facebook users focused more on Trump’s wording after he called Leavitt the “youngest and best.” Others saw the remarks differently. One user questioned the deeper meaning behind the language, writing, “Trump calls women ‘beautiful’ or ‘incredible’ because those are superficial terms. Trump has likely never known a woman well enough to have a real affinity or respect for her.”

Trump made similar remarks about his career being over in August 2025, referring to now-60-year-old Attorney General Pam Bondi. During a Cabinet meeting, the president roasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying he “looks like he’s aged 100 years” before delivering a line about what could take him out of the White House.

“I look at Pam. I would never say she’s beautiful,” said Trump, “because that’s gonna be the end of my political career.”

Trump: I look at Pam and I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career pic.twitter.com/B5ybr0QzoL — Acyn (@Acyn) August 26, 2025

The former reality star’s habit of using expressions like “lips like a machine gun” and “superstar” for Leavitt has drawn growing backlash online, where her appearance has become part of broader political chatter.

Critics continue to reference what they call a “Mar-a-Lago makeover,” pointing to a polished look tied to some figures in Trump’s circle, marked by fuller lips and sharply defined features.

In December 2025, the 28-year press secretary drew intense scrutiny after sharing a holiday photo from Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.. Observers quickly zoomed in on her glossy lips, noting several small red marks that fueled speculation about cosmetic procedures.

Days later, during a rally in Pennsylvania, he praised his spokeswoman as he watched her on television. He described enjoying the sight of Leavitt on screen and joked about her delivery style while complimenting “that beautiful face and those lips that don’t stop like (bop bop bop) a little machine gun.”

Leavitt has never directly addressed the speculation about her appearance; instead, she avoids facts, fields reporters’ questions, and defends the administration’s agenda and policies.