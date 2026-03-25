‘She Has PTSD’: Jennifer Lopez Picks a Fan Out the Crowd for a Flirty Moment — Then One Word Stops Her Cold and Exposes Lingering Hurt from Ben Affleck

“Ain’t It Funny” when one can get to a point in their lives where they can laugh about a situation that once broke their heart? That’s what happened to Jennifer Lopez recently during one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

The singer-actress has been through several journeys of love, and although it seems she is taking a break from men at the moment, some of those relationships still follow her.

First husband Ojani Noai, whom she was with for less than a year before dating embattled record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs from 1999 to 2001. She married backup dancer Chris Jude for 10 months and got engaged to Ben Affleck until 2004. After that ended, she married singer Marc Anthony, and they lasted seven years before splitting in 2011. Then she dated dancer Casper Smart, but when they split for good by 2016 she took up with MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2017, later becoming engaged. Those two split in 2021. She and Affleck got back together that same year, then got married in 2022 but divorced by January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez gives shady response to fan who shares that he has the same name as her ex. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)



The ups and downs of love have seemingly left Lopez wanting to focus on herself, but she can’t seem to escape her past relationships. She recently was reminded of her most recent ex at her show in Las Vegas and was caught on camera giving a catty reaction to the moment.

On March 23, DeuxMoi’s Instagram page shared a video of a vignette from her performance of “Louboutins.” During the moment, she was scouring the audience in search of a lucky person to join her onstage. Finally, one man was chosen, but Lopez soon regretted the pick.

As he was working his way to the stage, Lopez said, “Oh yes. Look at this guy. We gon’ take him for everything he’s got.”

Once he reached the stage and started walking over to her, Lopez’s dancers playfully stop him and touch his upper body while showing him off to the audience. Lopez suddenly says, “Bring him over here.”

He finally makes it to the “Enough” actress and she asks him, “What’s your name.”

Quickly, he responds, “Ben.”

Lopez says “Ben!? Ugh,” while simultaneously furrowing her eyebrows and cocking her head to the side.

“Come here,” she says, guiding him under the rope before letting out a roaring laugh at the coincidence that this man from the audience shared the same first name as her ex-husband.

Lopez’s fans joined in on the fun by sharing their own reactions to Deux Moi’s clip.

One commented, “There’s nothing better than laughing at yourself and your misfortunes.”

Someone else jokingly said, “She has PTSD.”

A third who wasn’t a fan of Lopez’s reaction said, “Idk I think it’s pretty tacky that she does stuff like this, I guess it’s part of her show. She wouldn’t be laughing if the roles were reversed.”

Lopez and Affleck have kept things pretty cordial since divorcing and haven’t seemed to badmouth each other, even hanging out with their respective kids together after the split.

Lopez has her 18-year-old twin daughter and son, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian “Max” David Muñiz, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has his two daughters Violet Affleck, 20, and Seraphina Affleck, 17, and his son Samuel Affleck, 13, whom he welcomed during his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.

Seraphina attends the same school as Lopez’s twins in Los Angeles. So at times when there are school performances, Lopez is spotted at the school at the same time that Garner and Affleck are there.

This month she spoke with “Nightline” host Juju Chang, who questioned the status of Lopez’s love life by asking if she is “dating up a storm.”

“No, I’m not,” Lopez responded before quickly chuckling. “God forbid I don’t want to ruin anything. It’s so nice right now. I’m so happy.It’s the best. I just feel really good right now. And that was a scary thing for me when I was younger. I was always really afraid to be alone.”

So it looks like the 56-year-old is staying single for a while, but never say never.