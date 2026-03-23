‘I Can Hear Them’: Hegseth Chases Behind Trump — Then a Strange Sound Follows Every Step and It’s All Anyone Can Focus On

Donald Trump‘s ongoing shoe-gifting habit has taken on an ironic twist after the parent company of a brand he’s been promoting filed a lawsuit tied to his administration.

The company says the policy drove up costs, turning a simple style flex into a legal headache, while online observers have pointed out the awkward overlap between his hyping the shoes and the business now challenging his own trade moves in court.

Online reactions have pointed to the timing and optics of the situation, as footage of Trump and his Cabinet members making their way across the White House estate goes viral.

Pete Hegseth trailed behind President Donald Trump in his oversized shoes, and the audio was so loud it echoed the sound of hand claps. (Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Image)

‘Holy Mother of Cringe’: White House Releases a Chilling Video Bragging About Killing Iran’s Leader — But One Line in the Clip Is What Has People Talking

Trump gifted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Pete Hegseth several pairs of Florsheim dress shoes last year after he noticed the men’s choice of shoes.

The 79-year-old asked for the men’s sizes, but Rubio was dragged after pictures of him wearing the shoes — which appeared several sizes too big and showed a large gap — were shared on social media. He was mocked for wearing them to show his loyalty to the demented president, as Trump is known for easily holding a grudge.

A video shared on Threads captured Hegseth following Trump out of the White House, and several users noted that it appeared the defense secretary was wearing a pair of brown Florsheim shoes that looked too big.

Hegseth is also walking behind Trump in the video, and users joked he was following the president like a puppy. One user shared the video, noting, “Warbro has his mandatory giant shoes on.”

Social media users couldn’t stop roasting the “secretary of war” and his shoes, which some claimed they could hear in the video. One user joked, “I can hear them slapping the ground.”

“F—k that’s a laugh,” another user echoed while making fun of Trump’s orange hue. “Flop, flop, flop, flop, flopping along behind the tangerine toddler tyrant.”

The jokes piled on as people said Hegseth looked like, “We’re off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz” while another said, “OMG! He’s the line leader…. Just like preschool!”

People zoomed in on Hegseth walking behind the president, suspecting the distance was a strict order. Two critics said, “King Trump’s court have been given orders to follow ten steps behind him” and “Kegsbreath can’t walk any faster he’ll walk out of his shoes.”

Hegseth has shown his embarrassing loyalty to the president on multiple occasions, including when he praised Trump as he talked to the press about his illegal war in Iran.

The defense secretary shared a dramatic video with reporters of military footage and himself saying, “Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”

“I WAS THE HUNTED, AND NOW I’M THE HUNTER.” pic.twitter.com/PiIMDTVAbi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2026

Footage of the country being struck with missiles is also included as the president gloats that he was hunted but now he’s the hunter.

In the end, the moment didn’t stay confined to policy or even optics — it quickly crossed over into meme territory, much like the online chatter that once surrounded Rubio and his oversized shoes. What began as a simple, almost offhand gesture turned into a full-blown internet moment, with users zooming in, cracking jokes, and turning the details into something far bigger than intended.

The overlap between Trump’s shoe gifting and a real legal dispute only added fuel to the reaction, giving people even more to pick apart as the images and clips circulated. In a media environment where even the smallest detail can take on a life of its own, the situation became less about footwear and more about perception — how quickly a personal quirk can morph into a viral talking point that blends humor, criticism, and just enough awkwardness to keep people watching.