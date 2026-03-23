‘Really Disturbing’: Florida Mom Accused of Holding Boy Down While Her Kids Beat Him — But the Part She Can’t Explain Is What’s Going Viral

A Florida mother is facing charges for ordering her kids to beat a 10-year-old boy while she held him down and rendered him defenseless.

The attack happened at a community park in an apartment complex in Kissimmee on March 16.

Ketsy Ann Rivera, 41, is accused of holding down a 10-year-old boy while telling her two young children to hit him. (Photo: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a news release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, some kids started fighting at the park. Afterward, a few kids left and brought their mothers back to the scene.

Deputies say 41-year-old Ketsy Ann Rivera and another woman started arguing with some of the kids involved in the fight.

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The release states that Rivera “pushed her children (8 and 9 years old) towards the 10-year-old victim and instructed them to strike the child. Ketsy Rivera then grabbed the victim by his shirt, preventing him from leaving or defending himself.”

The young victim suffered significant swelling to his left eye as a result of the attack.

When the child’s mother arrived at the scene, she requested that authorities prosecute Rivera for illegally restraining her child.

Court records obtained by WFTV said that after Rivera’s kids brought her to the playground, the 10-year-old reportedly called her “fat.” Authorities also say that Rivera spontaneously blurted out, “I didn’t hit the little boy,” before deputies even questioned her.

First responders medically evaluated and treated the victim, and cleared him of any serious injuries, deputies say.

Kim Montes, Director of Public Information and Community Relations with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, called the attack “really disturbing.”

“She was actually holding him back where he could not even defend himself from the other two boys coming at him or get away from the situation. It was three against one,” Capt. Kim Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV. “It’s her job as a mom to come in and try and deescalate this, not ramp it up. And that’s exactly what she did here. She took it to the next level.”

​Rivera was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse without great bodily harm and false imprisonment for holding the victim against his will.

She was booked into Osceola County Jail, and her bond was set at $12,000.