‘Did Not Hold Back at All’: Katie Miller Jumped Into Her Husband’s Viral Feud and Tried to Personally Humiliate a Democrat Content Creator — It Went Horribly Wrong

The wife of President Donald Trump‘s crony, Stephen Miller, jumped into a viral slugfest between the Democratic National Committee and Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, over a vicious social media post about Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico.

But Katie Miller didn’t just go after the DNC X account, which first posted a message calling her husband “ugly as f-ck,” she specifically targeted one person on the team that administers the account, naming Content & Creative Director for the DNC, Paulina Mangubat, using crude and misogynistic language against her.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for policy and US Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller (L) and his wife Katie Miller attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

It all started on Tuesday, May 26, when the DNC posted a message of support for Talarico. The Texas state lawmaker has a real shot at stealing the longtime Republican-held Texas Senate seat after Trump endorsed the formerly indicted and impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who beat incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP primary.

“Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas,” the Democratic group said above a photo of Talarico.

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The following day, Stephen Miller responded with a nonsensical message saying Texas Dems had nominated “their first transgender senate candidate.” Talerico is not transgender, and it’s unclear why Miller would post such a falsehood.

But the DNC quickly responded a few hours later with, “shut up you ugly f-ck.”

While Miller’s post netted over 10 million views, more than 41 million posters viewed the DNC response.

That’s when Katie Miller entered the fray to defend her husband, attempting to call out Mangubat with a message that royally backfired on her.

“Paulina Mangubat is who runs @TheDemocrats account,” Miller began above a photo of the Democratic strategist.

“She’s 30, unmarried with no kids. Put your name on it next time,” she stated before making an insulting comment about women that drew wider condemnation.

“This is what a sad, unhappy, female Liberal looks like. It’s why Pew reports 50 percent of them have been diagnosed with a mental condition,” Miller falsely claimed.

There is no Pew Research Center study that says that.

The spat heated up with Mangubat sharing a photo of herself trying on a wedding dress captioned, “Well, now seems like a good time to share that I’m getting married! We just put down the deposit on the venue and bought my dress lol.”

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Social media erupted on Katie Miller, with plenty of people laughing and pointing out how badly Miller’s post backfired on her.

“Biggest backfire in recent political history. You go girl. What a star,” a Threads user gushed.

This Threads user agreed, “bro she did not hold back at all lmao.”

Another turned the spat into a fundraising opportunity for Mangubat.

“@thedemocrats please let us know if we can support a GoFundMe for Paulina for her upcoming wedding. I’d love that.”

Then on Thursday, May 28, Mangubat shared another photo of herself, this time smiling and holding a cake with a message on it addressed to her that reads, “YOU RATIOED TEMU HITLER AND ALSO ARE HOT.”

Stephen Miller has doubled down in more posts claiming Talarico is “transitioning,” even though there are no indications to support the statement.

And Mangubat went on the MeidasTouch network to respond again, also doubling down on her original message.

“I want Katie Miller to know that her husband is an ugly f-ck,” the Democrat proclaimed again, but she wasn’t done continuing to point out Stephen Miller as a White House official is making “absolutely false and transphobic attacks against an amazing candidate in Texas, James Talarico.”

“We simply called him ugly, and I think that what he has been doing is ugly. He is celebrating when ice shoots down Americans in the street. He thinks that it’s cool when families are separated, and it’s just absolutely disgusting, so I stand by calling him that,” she added.

Miller is the architect behind Trump’s deadly and cruel immigration crackdown, which has resulted in almost 50 deaths of people taken into ICE custody, according to NPR.