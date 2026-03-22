‘Senseless… It Was Overkill’: Milwaukee Man and Pregnant Girlfriend Ask Neighbor to Turn Down Music, Moments Later It Ends in a Deadly Confrontation

Family members are mourning the brutal murders of a Milwaukee man and his pregnant girlfriend, who were reportedly shot to death by a neighbor after a dispute about loud music.

Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man for the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Maya Tolbert and 33-year-old Giovanni McVicker.

Family members say 33-year-old Giovanni McVicker (left) and 31-year-old Maya Tolbert (right) were shot to death by a neighbor after asking him to turn his loud music down while their children slept. (Photos: Screenshots/WISN)

Family members say Tolbert and McVicker, a father of six, shared two children. Tolbert was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting. The baby she was carrying would have been the couple’s third and McVicker’s seventh.

“He took three lives. Senseless. It was overkill. The way he did my little cousin was horrible,” Andreasha King, Giovanni’s cousin, told WISN.

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The couple was fatally shot on March 9. McVicker’s family said that McVicker visited a neighbor’s home to ask him to turn down his music, but things escalated from there.

“It was after 10, and their children had to go to sleep for school. This all happened over him simply asking for them to turn the music down. So it’s senseless. This is really heartbreaking for us,” King said.

Neighbors recalled the moments when the shooting happened. One resident said he witnessed the incident.

“I heard (the shots). I was in the house. I heard them and I’m like, oh wow, they sounded so close,” one neighbor told WITI. “I was shocked, I was shocked.”

“It was about 10:30. I heard the first gunshot, and I looked out the window, and he kept going back and forth, shooting both the female and the guy,” the neighbor who spoke anonymously said. “Then, he went over the guy and shot him, like, 10 more times last night. I walked outside. Then I walked over by the victims, and they’re already dead, so I couldn’t save nobody. I couldn’t help nobody. So they’re already dead.”

Ring doorbell video even captured the moments when the gunfire erupted. Ten gunshots can be heard through the footage.

It’s unclear what charges the suspected shooter will face, but police have forwarded the case to the local district attorney’s office.