Ex-Politician Claimed He Shot His Wife After She Attacked Him—Then Acted Shocked When the Children Found Her Body. Now He Learns His Fate

A former Jamaican politician who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with his wife’s shooting death will spend more than 20 years in prison for the crime.

Jolyan Silvera, an ex-People’s National Party Member of Parliament, was initially charged with murder following the death of his wife, 42-year-old Melissa Silvera.

After her death, it was reported that Melissa Silvera died in her sleep. Now, police are saying she was shot multiple times. (Kamla Forbes/Facebook screenshot)

Last month, 54-year-old Silvera pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, he was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in prison for manslaughter and 20 years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

Melissa Silvera was found dead at the couple’s home on Nov. 10, 2023. It was initially reported that she died in her sleep, but an autopsy revealed she died from multiple gunshot wounds, setting off a murder investigation.

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Her husband was charged with murder a month after her body was examined. He pre-empted a trial by pleading guilty to a lesser offense.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over Silvera’s sentencing, read off a statement from Silvera that detailed the events that led up to the shooting.

Silvera alleged that on the night of the shooting, his wife became angry and started making derogatory remarks about his mother and sister, and blamed him for the drowning death of their 2-year-old son in 2017.

Silvera claimed Melissa lunged at him and reached for a weapon he was holding. He said he became panicked and left the house right after the argument. After he left, his other children reportedly found their mother’s lifeless body and called their father to return home.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who presided over Silvera’s sentencing, asserted that even though Silvera knew he had committed the crime, he was in “a state of denial, non-acceptance of responsibility” from the night of his wife’s death up to the day he finally pleaded guilty.

Judge Sykes said when Silvera returned home, he “pretended” to be shocked that his wife was dead.

Although ballistic and forensic testing revealed that the bullets that killed Melissa came from Silvera’s licensed firearm, Sykes said Silvera sought to have his own forensic testing done to maneuver around the prosecution’s evidence.

The judge said that Silvera’s guilty plea to manslaughter was “more strategic than remorseful,” and came after careful consideration of the forensic evidence linking his gun to the crime.

“Yes, you would have accepted responsibility, but it seems to me that the acceptance came after, based on the quality of the work of the Jamaican ballistic experts,” the judge said. “It suggested an effort to disguise, cover up … and the science put naught to that.”

The judge also stressed the emotional trauma that Silvera’s children must have suffered after finding their mother’s body.

“The children have been deprived of a mother, and based on the narrative, these two youngest, as children normally do, go into your parent’s room and were left to make that discovery with no support from any other adult. And then when he came pretending that he was just as surprised as anyone else, all of these are aggravating factors,” the judge said.

Silvera’s sentences will run concurrently, and he will be eligible for parole in 13 years.

Melissa Silvera’s family members said that while they are satisfied that her husband was brought to justice, they were hoping for a longer prison sentence.

“We are happy that justice was done, but we are a little bit unhappy,” said Walter-Dre Davis, a cousin of the deceased, adding that the family would have preferred a 25-year sentence and no parole.

Davis continued: “We thought that the aggravating factors would have been more than the mitigating factors. But it is what it is, and we definitely have to recognize that he has to do the time for the crime that he committed.”