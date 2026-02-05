Ex-Politician Accused of Shooting His Wife Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After It Was Initially Reported She Died In Her Sleep

A former Jamaican politician who was accused of murdering his wife two years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with her death.

According to local reports, ex-People’s National Party Member of Parliament Jolyan Silvera pleaded guilty to the lesser offense right before he was set to stand trial for murder in the shooting death of his wife, Melissa Silvera.

After her death, it was reported that Melissa Silvera died in her sleep. Jamaican police are now saying she was shot multiple times. (Photo: Kamla Forbes/Facebook screenshot)

On Nov. 10, 2023, Melissa was found dead at the couple’s home in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Initial reports stated that Melissa passed away in her sleep from natural causes. However, only weeks later, autopsy reports revealed she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Three bullet fragments were recovered from her body, and police officials confirmed that she had been shot at least three times.

Investigators then updated her cause of death to murder.

Authorities also found that the bullets that killed Melissa came from the gun licensed to her husband.

Jolyan Silvera was charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a felony in January 2024.

The 52-year-old businessman and former politician pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 2.

A judge accepted Silvera’s plea on Thursday, according to the Jamaican Observer. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

Silvera’s trial was supposed to start last month, but was adjourned after his attorneys motioned for the examination of critical ballistic evidence, the Jamaican Gleaner reported.

While investigators found that the bullets found in Melissa’s body came from the gun licensed to her husband, initial ballistic tests had not revealed whether the firearm had been fired.