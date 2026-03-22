‘Insane’: Trump Spirals When Democrats Won’t Budge — Slams the ‘Crazy Button,’ Unloads His Wildest Threats Yet and Starts Derailing His Own Details Mid-Rant

President Donald Trump has long relied on the same playbook — push hard, escalate quickly and throw out a threat or two to make clear he’s serious. But that strategy is starting to wear thin.

More and more, Democrats are digging in instead of folding, and Trump’s attempts to bulldoze his way through high-stakes standoffs are landing with less impact — and in some cases, making the resistance even stronger.

Donald Trump asks the crowd if they’d like to hear a song after a woman faints during his speech at a MAGA rally. Photo credit: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images

That dynamic was on full display in the ongoing fight over funding the Department of Homeland Security, where negotiations have dragged on over how far to expand ICE’s authority while keeping core agencies like TSA operational.

With talks still inching forward behind closed doors, Trump inserted himself into the standoff and tried to turn up the pressure — but instead of breaking the deadlock, his move only seemed to harden positions on the other side.

‘Lost All Credibility’: Trump Can’t Afford Another Abrupt Exit — But Now an Insider in His Ear Wants Him to Fire a Cabinet Member and Deny Her the Dignity of Stepping Down

In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump warned that if Democrats didn’t agree to his terms, he would redirect ICE agents to airports to carry out sweeping enforcement actions, including arrests.

“If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement… I will move our ICE agents to the airports,” Trump wrote, adding that he was ready to see them take action.

Adding that ICE “will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country.”

The threat was meant to force movement. Instead, it underscored how little leverage it may actually be creating.

One critic on Threads, sharing the post, summed it up more bluntly: “Trump is pushing the crazy button again to get what he wants.

Trump’s outburst underscored the central problem driving the shutdown fight. Talks over funding DHS remain stuck because both sides are dug in on immigration enforcement while Republicans continue to block narrower funding measures that would allow TSA workers to get paid. Trump’s intervention did nothing to break the impasse; instead, it amplified it.

Online, critics zeroed in on Trump’s bluster, one questioned the premise behind the threat altogether: “He thinks people arrive at international airports without documentation?? And millions keep supporting him? Insane.”

“Even with complete control of the government, he has to threaten people and blame Democrats. Trump really is the most unhinged lunatic alive today,” one person wrote.

One response, dripping with sarcasm, framed the threat as if it might somehow break the stalemate before veering sharply into a blunt critique:

“That will surely help break the congressional funding deadlock. Call his bluff Dems. Trump is an idiot. Horrible political instincts. Low IQ, EQ. Horrible person. Good going MAGA.”

Democrats introduced 7 bills to fund the TSA and Republicans rejected them all.



It’s astonishing that the Republican Party is so committed to dying on the hill of protecting masked, armed men attacking and killing American citizens that they’re willing to subject people to this https://t.co/sGEmc99s9K — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 21, 2026

Back on Capitol Hill, White House border czar Tom Homan met for a second straight day with a bipartisan group of senators trying to find a way forward. Republicans emerged from the Friday meeting saying they had submitted new legislative language to Democrats, framing it as a reasonable compromise.

“We’ve offered body cams, more training, limiting arrests for sensitive areas like churches and hospitals and so forth, schools, it’s a long list,” Sen. John Hoeven said. “I think the Democrats need to come back to us now and talk to us about what they’re willing to do,” the North Dakota Republican added.

Republicans also pointed to Homan’s presence as a sign of seriousness. Alabama Sen. Katie Britt said she hopes Democrats “would come back with an offer that shows that they’re looking to find a pathway forward,” calling Homan’s involvement “tremendous.”

Democrats, however, left the meeting early and declined to speak publicly, a signal that the gap remains wide. Their demands — ranging from limits on ICE tactics to requirements for judicial warrants — have not been fully embraced, and one key provision requiring warrants before entering homes is not currently under consideration, according to NBC News, citing a source involved in the talks.

“My colleagues and I are not going to vote for any deal that doesn’t include real reforms on warrants, masks, training, and our other demands,” Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said.

Meanwhile, a procedural vote to advance a full-year DHS funding bill failed 47-37, falling short of the 60 votes needed. The vote was widely viewed as another messaging move, with both parties positioning themselves to assign blame.

Despite Trump’s threats, even critics are clear Democrats are not the ones blocking TSA funding, as one critic wrote, “The Democrats have had 9 bills to fund TSA the Coast Guard. Republicans have blocked all of them. Republicans are hurting their own base.”

Democrats have also tried to carve out narrower solutions — particularly funding for TSA — but those efforts have repeatedly been blocked. According to Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Republicans have blocked legislation to fund key DHS functions nine times, including multiple attempts to ensure TSA workers are paid.

🚨 Chuck Schumer is leading Senate Democrats to vote against reopening DHS funding, prolonging the standoff and leaving TSA workers without pay.pic.twitter.com/r6ReM8PDP7 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 20, 2026

“Today, I took to the Senate floor to try to pass funding for TSA, and my Republican colleagues said no. They are holding all the other Homeland Security agencies hostage because of ICE. Set ICE aside while we negotiate reforms. Fund everything else today,” Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin said.

“TSA agents will soon miss a second full paycheck, but Republicans are still blocking very straightforward bills to at minimum make sure they get paid,” said Democratic Washington Sen. Patty Murray. “Republicans are refusing to pay TSA agents unless Congress provides even more money to ICE without basic reforms. That’s a ridiculous false choice. It’s past time Republicans stop holding TSA agents hostage as they drag their feet on common sense steps to rein in ICE and Border Patrol.”