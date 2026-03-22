‘This Was a Huge Mistake’: Trump Blows Up at Reporter Questioning His Iran Strategy — But Experts Say the Real Problem Is the Move That May Have Just Boxed Him Into an Escalation Trap

President Donald Trump’s response to criticism has followed a familiar pattern — lash out, dismiss the question and declare victory. But this time, the stakes appear much higher.

As Trump erupted over a report questioning whether he has an actual exit plan in Iran, experts, critics and even U.S. allies were already raising deeper concerns — not just about the war itself, but about whether the administration has stumbled into a strategy that’s becoming harder to control with each new move.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on March 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



That concern centers on what analysts describe as an “escalation trap,” where each threat and counterthreat narrows the path forward and increases the likelihood of a broader, more dangerous conflict.

Instead of easing tensions, Trump’s mix of military threats, economic pressure and public ultimatums has only raised the risk of a wider war, higher civilian casualties and long-term global fallout — a gap that experts say reflects a dangerous miscalculation, with the administration underestimating how Iran will respond and overestimating how much control it actually has.

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A report from The New York Times by Washington correspondent David Sanger said Trump was “eyeing an exit” from the war, but had not yet decided whether to take it.

The report set Trump off.

“The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday, before adding, “Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!”

He went further, claiming, “Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal,” before pivoting to attack the paper itself.

For now, the war has entered its fourth week with no clear resolution. And while Trump continues to project confidence, experts say the bigger issue may be what comes next — and whether the administration is already locked into a cycle that’s difficult to break.

Political analyst Robert Pape warned the administration appears to be misreading clear signals from Iran about how it plans to respond if the conflict escalates.

Professor Robert Pape…air power expert

TRUMPS STRATEGY WILL NOT WORK AND WILL BE A FAILIURE..



Trump has fallen into an Iranian trap!! pic.twitter.com/XATStQNLYW — Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) March 3, 2026

“What you’re seeing is Iran is shifting,” Pape said. “The first bombs killed leaders, but hardened the regime.”

He described what he called a move toward “horizontal escalation,” pointing to Iran’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz — a key global energy chokepoint — and warning that the next phase could extend far beyond the immediate battlefield.

Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the U.S.-U.K. base at Diego Garcia, more than 2,300 miles away, a move that didn’t need to land to make its point.

“There are many more like that that can hit Rome, can hit Paris, and can hit Berlin,” Pape said. “So, they are explaining very clearly with their behavior, not just their words, that if we do ground force operations in stage three, they’ve got another plan for stage three, and that is indiscriminate casualties on civilians.”

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia this week. That’s a tiny British-American dot in the Indian Ocean that most people couldn’t find on a map, which is precisely why it matters.



The range was 4,000 kilometers. Four thousand. To put that in perspective, 4,000… pic.twitter.com/bibhtcx5Ru — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) March 21, 2026

That warning comes as Trump has continued to raise the stakes.

Over the weekend, he issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning the U.S. would “obliterate” Iranian power plants if it did not.

Iran’s response was immediate and pointed. The country’s parliamentary speaker warned that any strike on Iranian infrastructure would make energy facilities across the Middle East “legitimate targets,” threatening “irreversible” consequences and signaling a willingness to widen the conflict.

Economic pressure is already mounting. Oil prices have surged, and gas prices in the U.S. have climbed as fears grow that the Strait of Hormuz could remain unstable or partially blocked.

Josh Lipsky, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center, said Iran may already be leveraging one of its strongest advantages.

“This one chokepoint has ripple effects all over the world,” Lipsky said, noting that Iran can cause global disruption even without matching U.S. military strength.

Online, critics have seized on the back-and-forth, arguing Trump may have walked into a predictable trap.One commenter called the war “a huge mistake” and pointed to rising costs, civilian deaths, and the lack of a clear endgame.

Others focused on the long-term damage to alliances and stability.

“Previous administrations spent years building the global alliances and intelligence networks that actually allow us to monitor threats. trump traded decades of strategic stability for a few weeks of chest-thumping. Unilateral strikes do not make us safer; it just makes the world more volatile.”

Another reaction framed the conflict as a slide from Trump’s early self-assurance to mounting strain: “Week 1. We Won. Week 2. We’re winning. Week 3. Send help! Where are my allies? Week 4. I need 200 billion dollars from taxpayers to fund and continue the war “we won” in Week 1. The sooner Donald Trump is removed, the better off our planet will be.”

Still others went further, tying Trump’s public outbursts to the broader situation. “Trump’s instant rage at anyone or anything that questions his actions are an indication of Trump’s eminent Narcissistic Collapse. …”