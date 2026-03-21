‘Disgusting’: Pete Hegseth Follows Trump’s Iran Script — Then Slips In an Outrageous Story That Blows Up Instantly When Someone He Thought Had His Back Exposes Him

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is out front trying to sell Americans on President Donald Trump’s war — carrying a message of strength and control even as the reality behind it keeps getting harder to hold together.

In briefings and appearances, Hegseth has leaned into the administration’s script, projecting confidence and insisting the mission is working. But with casualties mounting, instability spreading and questions piling up, each attempt to stay on message has started to feel less like clarity and more like damage control.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fails to salute a Black Air Force Officer. Photo credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images

The pressure was already building earlier this week when the White House faced backlash for sharing photos of a dignified transfer of fallen soldiers — a move meant to cast Trump in a strong light but one that went against the families’ explicit wishes to keep the moment private.

Just a day later, Hegseth stepped in to steady the message, attempting to humanize the war during a Thursday, March 19 press briefing with a personal story involving his 13-year-old son — a moment meant to reinforce the administration’s case that instead pushed the narrative into even shakier territory.

‘An Epic FAILURE!’: Karoline Leavitt Gets Too Clever Trying to Cover for Trump — Then an Unexpected Ally Steps In, Calls It Out Publicly, and Turns Her Whole Spin Into a Humiliation

“My 13-year-old son popped into my office last night while I was editing these remarks. He asked about the war and the families I met at Dover,” the former Fox News host explained. “I looked at him and said, ‘They died for you, Son. So your generation doesn’t have to deal with a nuclear Iran.’”

There’s so much that’s wrong about this statement, not the least of which critics say are the lies about Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In an attack last summer, Trump repeatedly crowed about eliminating Tehran’s nuclear capabilities. Now the administration is using that very explanation, one of many mixed messages, over why it launched an ongoing military strike against the Islamic Republic.

What are we doing here? https://t.co/Bg5J5Nirni — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) March 19, 2026

Social media wasn’t buying Hegseth’s phony emotional pitch.

“Yet another lie from the guy who learned from Fox,” X user Michael Roseman commented.

Others chimed in. “Well, someone who is willing to lie to his kids is probably willing to lie to us.”

But in trying to reinforce Trump’s message, Hegseth went a step further — offering a sweeping account of what he said he heard from grieving families at Dover, a version of events that would quickly come under scrutiny.

“What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family,” Hegseth said. “They said, ‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.’”

But that version of events didn’t hold for long.

We will finish this—and we will honor their sacrifice with decisive action. pic.twitter.com/7YkmaBElPy — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) March 19, 2026

One of the parents he met with, Charles Simmons, whose son Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons was among those killed, publicly contradicted Hegseth’s account.

“I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about,” Simmons told NBC News.

Asked directly whether he had urged officials to continue the war, Simmons was clear: “No, I didn’t say anything along those lines.”

Instead, he described a very different conversation, one focused on his son’s life, his service and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict itself.

“I understand there’s a lot of peril that goes into making decisions like this, and I just certainly hope the decisions being made are necessary,” Simmons said, adding that he still has “questions” about the war and isn’t able to draw definitive conclusions.

“Who wants war?” he added. “Sometimes it’s a necessity, and I just don’t know what’s going on.”

The disconnect was hard to ignore. A moment that was meant to reinforce the administration’s message instead undercut it, with one of the very people Hegseth invoked stepping forward to reject the version of events he had just presented publicly.

Online, that reversal only fueled the backlash.

“Hegseth has done a lot of disgusting things, this is among the top three,” wrote one user.

“I’ve been waiting for this to be challenged. What a disgrace Hegseth is,” another Threads user wrote.

“I knew he was lying.. did he really think the families would not care? What a disgrace to 🇺🇸,” another added.

“Of course he never told Hegseth to finish the job. These people lie like it’s nothing,” a third post read.

The administration was already on thin ice when the White House released photos from a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base — despite families explicitly requesting that no media be present and no images be shared.

The remains of six service members were returned from the Middle East and transferred into waiting vehicles as their families looked on. According to The Associated Press, the White House photographed the ceremony anyway, later releasing multiple images, several prominently featuring Trump, and pushing them across social media platforms including X and TikTok.

Outrage rippled across social media, lambasting Trump and pointing out the cruelty of not respecting the families’ wishes.

Another X user was even angrier. “Of course. Families beg for privacy in their grief at Dover—Trump turns it into a TikTok spectacle anyway. As Hillary said, ‘It’s always all about him.’ Same malignant narcissist who’ll end the Iran war when he ‘feels it in his bones.’ Nothing else matters. Disgraceful.”

Their courage will never be forgotten. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hUqzwKikMO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2026

Others pointed to what they saw as a pattern, sharing images from a previous transfer ceremony showing Trump in a white MAGA hat alongside Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

“Because of our embarrassment of a president hocking merch and using photos for fundraising. F—ing disgrace,” one post read.

As the war Trump launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28 drags on with no clear end — the conflict spreading across the region and energy markets rattled by the Strait of Hormuz shutdown — the administration is still trying to project control even as moments like Dover and Hegseth’s unraveling account keep undercutting that message in real time.