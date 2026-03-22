‘He Is About to Throw Up’: Trump Can’t Fake It Anymore — Newly Surfaced Clip Has Critics Asking Serious Questions as He Loses His Footing

President Donald Trump touched down in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday as he made his way to Mar-a-Lago.

The 79-year-old POTUS arrived at the Palm Beach International Airport at approximately 6:00 p.m., and video that captured his descent from Air Force One has gone viral.

Donald Trump frequently lands in West Palm Beach, Florida, for weekends away from the White House. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump signed an executive order at the White House earlier on March 20 before heading to his Mar-a-Lago resort, and video captured the president struggling to sit down at the desk.

The twice-impeached president grabbed hold of both sides of the desk to brace himself, and concerns about his health quickly spread online.

As he deboarded Air Force One, Trump also seemed to struggle as he walked down the long stairs while gripping the railing and remaining razor-focused on his footing.

For years, Donald Trump has been deliberate about the way he handles those high-profile Air Force One exits, often moving slowly and carefully in a way his supporters frame as controlled and intentional.

He’s even defended the pace in the past, insisting it’s about safety and precision, not limitation. At the same time, he hasn’t missed opportunities to take subtle digs at former President Barack Obama, once mocking the more relaxed, quick “bop” down the stairs as reckless or showy. But now, critics say the shift is harder to ignore, with this latest moment fueling the perception that he’s no longer even trying to maintain the image he once carefully controlled.

He let go of the railing a few times but quickly changed course during his long descent. He appeared to touch his brow when he finally reached the landing, but it turns out he was saluting a soldier.

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump steps off Air Force One after landing in Florida. pic.twitter.com/6Ilpzvb20s — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 20, 2026

After the video of Trump’s arrival was shared online with the caption, “President Trump steps off Air Force One after landing in Florida, people seemed concerned about his health. One X user replied, “Looks like he is about to throw up.”

Another user was more concerned with the amount of time the president spends at Mar-a-Lago. “Man spends more time in Florida than at the White House!”

“Another golf weekend on taxpayers’ dime,” noted one. One user replied that they’d fixed the caption. “Waddles off Air Force One… Fixed it for you.”

“Yeah, I’m going with, staggered off air force 1,” echoed another person on X. “Grandpa really struggling with the stairs,” noted one.

Concerns about the president’s health have been circulating for months. Trump was also seen the railing while descending the Air Force One airstairs in January. The commander in chief was on his way to Washington, D.C., from Mar-a-Lago, and he lost his footing while walking down the passageway.

Trump the U.S. Navy Midshipmen football team to the White House on Friday as he signed an executive order he intends to force the FCC, Department of Commerce, the NCAA and other broadcast partners to ensure the annual Army vs. Navy game won’t be competing with the College Football Playoff and postseason games telecasts.

During his speech, he claimed that he was healthier than former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden while bragging that his one-time White House physician who was present for the occasion, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, told him if he didn’t eat junk food he would live to be 200 years old.

“Who’s the healthiest of the three?’ … He said, ‘President Donald J. Trump, by far. If he didn’t eat junk food, he’d live to 200 years old,’ he said. And I love this guy!”

Considering his struggles today, it’s clear that Trump’s claims of being the healthiest of presidents are categorically false.