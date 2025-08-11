‘Getting Involved In Women’s Business Again’: Dionne Warwick Shuts Down Piers Morgan’s Beyoncé Criticism with Perfect Clapback

Music icon Dionne Warwick defended Beyoncé this week after a British commentator criticized the superstar’s look and branding, accusing her of cultural appropriation. The 82-year-old legend used her sharp social media voice to support Beyoncé’s artistic expression and counter the backlash surrounding the Grammy winner’s latest campaign.

The situation started when Beyoncé’s new Levi’s campaign launched, featuring the artist styled in classic Americana looks with platinum blond curls, bold red lipstick, and vintage denim pieces. The campaign draws on mid-century Hollywood glamour, with styling that evokes iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe through its visual presentation.

Dionne Warwick defended Beyoncé against Piers Morgan’s criticism of her Levi’s campaign in a viral social media exchange. (Photo: Dionne Warwick’s Instagram page / @therealdionnew/@beyonce/Instagram/ Piers Uncensored/YouTube)

British media personality Piers Morgan started the controversy on Aug. 6 when he posted his critique on social media.

“Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad,” Morgan wrote alongside campaign imagery.

Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad. pic.twitter.com/OwRRfhuwOL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2025

His comments drew backlash from fans and cultural commentators who questioned his take on the artist’s creative choices.

Dionne Warwick responded with her characteristic directness, addressing what she saw as a pattern of commentary from Morgan.

“Getting involved in women’s business again, I see…” Warwick wrote in response to Morgan’s post.

Getting involved in women’s business again, I see… https://t.co/cbcwdP4zwm — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 7, 2025

Her reply drew attention across social platforms and praise from fans who appreciated her perspective on the situation.

When followers noted that Morgan’s comments were “giving obsessed,” the veteran singer agreed with their assessment.

Morgan later tried to clarify his position, claiming his original comments were meant as humor.

“Oh not you too, Dionne… it was a JOKE!” he replied, followed by another comment: “I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously… but I forgot the woke brigade have zero sense of humour.”

Oh not you too, Dionne… it was a JOKE! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/I8iYM8GllZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2025

The response drew additional scrutiny to his original remarks.

This situation reflects ongoing discussions that Beyoncé has navigated throughout her career, with critics sometimes questioning her artistic choices and cultural positioning.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has been among those voices, recently commenting on Beyoncé’s Levi’s campaign while praising actress Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad.

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything – from her image to her fame to her success to her look below – is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

“This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce,” Kelly wrote. “Everything — from her image to her fame to her success to her look below — is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.”

These types of discussions have surfaced whenever Beyoncé explores different aesthetic styles, from her Pamela Anderson-inspired Halloween look to her Team USA Olympics tribute.

Some critics have raised questions about cultural appropriation or suggested she adopts Eurocentric features, illustrating the complex conversations Black artists navigate around creative expression.

Warwick’s defense comes from her own experience in the music industry over several decades.

The veteran performer has consistently stood her ground when faced with challenges to her authority or authenticity.

Her son Damon Elliott shared a notable example during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” recalling how she once addressed Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg about their music content. She summoned them to her home at 7 a.m. to discuss their use of derogatory language toward women in their lyrics.

As Snoop later reflected in a CNN documentary, “We were the most gangsta as you could be but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

Warwick has also used her social media platform to address past industry situations, recently responding to posts about claims that late U.K. entertainer Cilla Black borrowed heavily from her singing style and songs. When the topic resurfaced online, Warwick acknowledged it by sharing a viral meme of Black performing, showing her willingness to address industry history.

The recent exchange demonstrates social media’s role in enabling quick responses to public commentary.

Fans reacted to Morgan’s critique with varying perspectives.

“Women always get involved in men’s business,” one tweet read, while others offered a different take.

“Why won’t piers and the rest of the people who get off on this sort of nonsense just say I hate Black people and most of all women, and spare us all having to hear this arrogant ignorance,” one person tweeted, while another added, “He’s brave lol, the beyhive will eat him alive.”

One person suggesting, “It’s probably to compensate for his lack of female attention in his life.”

The responses weren’t universally supportive of Warwick and Beyoncé, as one user defended Morgan by writing, “You ppl made it everyone’s business when you started screeching about ‘muh cultural appropriation’ bullsht. Piers is just making fun of you lunatics.”

Meanwhile, Warwick’s supporters celebrated her intervention, with one fan tweeting, “The queen has been deservingly whacking the right people! Mutuals and all blasphemy.”

Warwick’s response represents her approach to supporting fellow artists while addressing what she sees as unnecessary commentary about women’s creative choices in the entertainment industry.