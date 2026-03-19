‘It’s Not Going to End Well!’: Trump Goes Off in Unhinged Rant, Makes Threat to Cover His Tracks — But the Internet Zooms In on One Detail He Can’t Run from

President Donald Trump is now insisting the United States had “nothing to do with” Israel’s strike on Iran’s most critical gas infrastructure, but the timeline tells a very different story, and critics say the contradiction is hard to ignore.

In a statement on Truth Social late Wednesday, Trump claimed Israel hit a portion of Iran’s South Pars gas field independently, stressing that neither the U.S. nor Qatar had any involvement.

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DORAL, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Republican Members Issues Conference at Trump National Doral Miami on March 9, 2026 in Doral, Florida. House Republicans are in Florida for their annual retreat as the war in Iran continues and gas prices rise nationally. Recently Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) announced he was leaving the Republican party to become an Independent, further complicating the GOP’s thin majority in the House. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

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He went even further, suggesting Iran’s retaliation, a missile strike on a Qatari liquefied natural gas facility, was based on a misunderstanding of who was actually behind the attack.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. South Pars is not just another target; it’s one of the most valuable energy assets in the world, and any sustained attacks on it or on Qatar’s LNG facilities could send shockwaves through global markets, according to Reuters.

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However, Trump insisted that confusion led Iran to “unjustifiably and unfairly” lash out at Qatar, escalating tensions across the region.

But just one day earlier, reports painted a far more coordinated picture.

Israeli forces carried out the unprecedented strike on Iran’s natural gas infrastructure with U.S. awareness and approval, according to multiple officials, per Axios.

While American forces were not directly involved in the operation, the move was reportedly greenlit at the highest levels, signaling a deliberate escalation targeting Iran’s energy sector.

That strike quickly triggered a chain reaction.

Within hours, Iran launched missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, a key hub for global energy supply. The attack caused extensive damage, though no casualties were reported.

Qatar swiftly condemned the strike, expelled Iranian military officials, and warned against further violations of its sovereignty, as fears of a broader regional conflict intensified.

Now, Trump is attempting to draw a hard line, one that critics say is both convenient and confusing.

“You don’t get to light the match and then point at someone else’s fire,” one X user wrote.

Trump also warned that Israel will halt further strikes on Iran’s gas infrastructure unless Tehran makes another move against Qatar. But if that happens, Trump issued a stark threat: the United States would respond with overwhelming force, promising to “massively blow up” Iran’s gas facilities at a level the country has “never seen.”

Never in history have people less qualified had more destructive power pic.twitter.com/tio0ztOI5t — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) March 19, 2026

At the same time, he insisted he hopes it doesn’t come to that, citing the long-term consequences such destruction would have on Iran.

With the story Trump is trying to sell now not matching what reportedly happened behind the scenes, online backlash has been fierce, with critics questioning whether the administration is trying to distance itself from an escalation it quietly endorsed.

“Haha! So what he is doing here is saying, no matter what happens from this point on, is Israel’s fault! Is this why Netanyahu is ghosting Trump? Oohhh, the plot thickens,” one X user wrote. “You implicate an ally and it’s not going to end well for either! Has Trump finally realised Israel used him?”

“This is a literal DISASTER. I actually can’t believe the mess he has gotten us into,” another X user wrote.