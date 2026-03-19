‘He Is Severely Unwell’: Trump Starts Ranting, Admits He’s Being ‘Controversial’ — Then Lets Something Slip and It Just Keeps Getting Worse Until It Becomes a Full-Blown Breakdown on Camera

President Donald Trump has never been known for restraint — especially not in the Oval Office, where his freewheeling, often chaotic remarks tend to sprawl in whatever direction he chooses. But in the middle of mounting pressure over a war he launched and now appears increasingly entangled in, Trump veered into territory that many watching felt crossed a different line entirely.

Standing before reporters on Monday, Trump launched into yet another rambling tirade while openly acknowledging he was about to say something “highly controversial.” What followed was not just another off-the-cuff jab, but a moment that quickly spiraled beyond his control, as one remark in particular set off a wave of concern of his mental decline.

Donald Trump pats himself on the back again after he hosts the “Clean Beautiful Coal” event at the White House. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

That remark landed squarely on California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a longtime political rival Trump has repeatedly tried, and often failed, to rattle — turning what began as another scattered rant into something sharper, more personal and far more volatile.

“Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I think the president should not have learning disabilities, OK, and I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing,” Trump admitted — but showed no sign of slowing down as he pushed forward anyway.

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“The President of the United States, Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb…” Trump added, appearing to miss the significance of what he had just said as he pressed on.

That moment — the slip, followed by the continued rambling — is what quickly took over online, as critics seized on what they viewed as a revealing and deeply troubling exchange playing out in real time.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump really just called Gavin Newsom ‘The President of the United States.’ It’s getting embarrassing! He’s losing it faster than any of us thought he would,” political commentator Ed Krassenstein wrote.

BREAKING: Donald Trump really just called Gavin Newsom “The President of the United States.”



It’s getting embarrassing! He’s losing it faster than any of us have thought he would. pic.twitter.com/p1Y417FvU1 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 16, 2026

Others went further, arguing the moment felt qualitatively different from Trump’s usual unscripted remarks.

“Agreed. Trump has always fumbled over his own tongue… but today was different. Today it all seemed to be accelerated times 100,” one user wrote on Threads.

“He is severely unwell. He is the single most dangerous threat to Americans,” another added.

“His audacity needs to be studied given he barely reads or comprehends well,” a third user posted.

The reaction snowballed as more clips of the exchange circulated, with many pointing to the combination of Trump’s initial warning, the slip itself, and his inability to recover as evidence of a moment that spiraled in plain view.

Only after the backlash had already taken hold did the focus shift back to Newsom — the original target of Trump’s remarks.

In his new book “Young Man in a Hurry,” the California Democrat wrote about living with dyslexia and learning to cope with it, similar to millions of other Americans.

During a stop in Atlanta on a three-city book tour, comments Newsom made about SAT scores went viral after conservative opponents clipped part of his discussion trying to whip up claims he was being racist, and Trump has continued to spread lies about the comment that have been thoroughly debunked.

Newsom, who has sparred with Trump for years, responded directly.

“To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength,” he said.

But the sharpest and most explosive response came from his wife, filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who released a video message that quickly gained traction online.

She began by addressing Trump’s comments directly, calling them “extremely ignorant and offensive,” before broadening her criticism.

Wow! After Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom and other people with dyslexia and learning disabilities, Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, just completely torched him.



The end is the best part. pic.twitter.com/wNFWxcK870 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 17, 2026

“Dyslexia is not a measure of intelligence. In fact, quite the contrary… some of the most successful leaders in business and the world have dyslexia,” she said.

Then she turned her attention squarely on Trump and launched into a blistering list of grievances.

“Honestly, if we’re going to talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that: a convicted felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse… the most corrupt president in our nation’s history,” Siebel said.

“Everything that Donald Trump represents is, frankly, beyond disqualifying,” she castigated.

Newsom also circled back with more brutal responses to Trump, striking a serious tone in a post later Monday, writing “The media needs to start reporting on Donald Trump’s mental decline. This is serious,” he wrote reposting a quote from Jojo From Jerz who demanded the media “start reporting on his [Trump] deteriorating mental state.”

The media actually has reported on Trump’s health issues, including persistent bruising on his hands, his swollen ankles from a condition known as a chronic venous insufficiency, his repeated cognitive tests last year, his apparent limp at times, and his many rambling incoherent speeches and remarks.

Still, even as the political back-and-forth escalated, much of the conversation online remained fixed on the original moment — not just what Trump said, but how he said it, and how quickly it appeared to spiral once he crossed his own line.