‘Not a Trace of Decency’: Official White House Photo Suddenly Turns Up in a ‘Beyond Disgusting’ Place — When Trump Is Confronted, He Melts Down in a Tantrum That Says It All

For a politician long accused of turning nearly every moment into a chance to promote himself, the pattern is hardly new. Just last week, President Donald Trump drew criticism for wearing a baseball cap from his own merchandise line during a dignified transfer for fallen U.S. service members from the Iran war.

But when a photograph of the president saluting the caskets surfaced days later in an unexpected place, even longtime observers said Trump had crossed a line, igniting fresh backlash from officials, veterans, and critics who argued the solemn military ritual had been turned into yet another self-serving grift.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026, while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, from West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The controversy centers on a political action committee tied to Trump that used the White House image of the president saluting the casket in an email. It promoted a paid membership offering supporters access to what it described as Trump’s private national-security briefings, prompting sharp criticism that the campaign was exploiting the deaths of American troops.

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The message, sent Thursday via email by the Trump-linked PAC Never Surrender Inc., advertised a new “National Security Briefing Membership” and included multiple donation links alongside the photograph taken during the ceremony for six U.S. service members killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait.

“As a National Security Briefing Member, you’ll receive my private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America,” the email states. “The straight truth on border invasions, foreign adversaries, deep state sabotage, and every danger the fake news hides.”

The image itself originally came from White House photographer Daniel Torok, who captured the moment as Trump saluted the flag-draped coffins. The White House later posted the photo on social media with a tribute.

“The six fallen warriors represent the very best of America, giving everything in service to our country,” the White House wrote. “Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

But that was a far cry from the PAC’s fundraising pitch, where the tone shifted to a marketing pitch.

Pressed about the fundraising email during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump defended himself while also claiming he had not seen the message. “I was at the dignified transfer unlike a lot of other people,” Trump said.

When a reporter followed up by asking whether using the image for fundraising was appropriate, Trump replied, “I do. I didn’t see it. Who are you with?” After the reporter identified the outlet as ABC, Trump lashed out, saying, “I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. OK, I don’t want any more from ABC.”

Reporter: Your PAC sent out fundraising email using you at the dignified transfer.



Trump: I was at the dignified transfer unlike a lot of other people



Reporter: Do you think this is appropriate?



Trump: I do. I didn’t see it. Who are you with?



Reporter: ABC



Trump: I think… pic.twitter.com/bFIEQTPb4p — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

The fundraising message is part of a broader series of appeals tied to the escalating U.S. conflict in the Middle East. Since the fighting started, Trump-connected committees have circulated more than a dozen fundraising emails and text messages referencing the war, many written to appear as though the president himself authored them, according to the Independent. Several include Trump’s signature.

One March 5 fundraising message tied to the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee urged supporters to rally around the president. Another fundraising email sent Saturday declared: “NOW THAT DEMOCRATS SIDED WITH THE RADICAL REGIME IN IRAN… IT HAS NEVER BEEN MORE IMPORTANT TO HOLD OUR MAGA MAJORITY DURING THE MIDTERMS!”

The email containing the photo from the dignified transfer quickly drew condemnation from Democratic leaders and veterans advocates who said the use of the image was a step too far.

The press office for California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Trump a “deeply SICK and DISGUSTING MAN” and accused him of “fundraising off of dead soldiers.”

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley said Trump was “profiting off” the deaths of service members.

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim also weighed in, writing, “I hope the donors’ national security briefing doesn’t skip the ‘Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz’ section that Trump and Hegseth missed.”

Army veteran Naveed Shah, political director for the veterans’ advocacy group Common Defense, delivered a terse response, writing: “Not a shred of dignity to be found anywhere in this administration.”

Anger also poured out across social media as users reacted to the fundraising message and the photograph attached to it.

“He’s grifting off the death of U.S. service members. Reprehensible,” one X post observed.

Another voice on the same thread noted: “He monetized the dead. When asked directly if that was appropriate, he said yes. That is not a gaffe. That is not a staffer’s mistake. That is the president of the United States, on camera, confirming that American soldiers are a fundraising asset. He said yes. Remember yes.”

On Threads, the commentary was also sharp, with one post stating, “Trump using a photo from the dignified transfer for a fundraiser is beyond disgusting. Does anyone in this administration have any morals or a spec if decency?”

The question prompted a flurry of responses.

“That question answers itself. Not a trace of decency or morals,” one said.

A second summed up: “Magas don’t see anything wrong with this.”

For now, the fighting with Iran is entering its third week with no clear end date.

Asked in a separate interview how he would know when the war was over, Trump offered a brief answer that left the timeline uncertain.

“When I feel it — feel it in my bones.”