‘Needs to Be in Prison Right Now’: FBI Interviews Bondi’s DOJ Tried to Make Disappear to Protect Trump Suddenly Explode Online — and They’re Worse Than Anyone Thought

When a batch of FBI interviews connected to President Donald Trump quietly disappeared from the Justice Department’s public release of documents tied to the Epstein investigation, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s team insisted there was nothing explosive inside them.

But when those interviews finally surfaced earlier this month after lawmakers started demanding answers, the assurances quickly fell apart. The details inside ignited a firestorm, with critics arguing the material looked nothing like the harmless accusations — and the excuse offered for the missing files only made things worse.

President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Pam Bondi as he delivers an announcement on his Homeland Security Task Force in the State Dinning Room of the White House on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The disclosure has since triggered a political firestorm, with Democrats accusing Bondi of hiding damaging material to protect the president.

At the center of the controversy are FBI interviews with a woman who told investigators that Trump assaulted her when she was a teenager after she was introduced to him by Epstein.

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The newly posted files consist of three FBI “302” interview summaries recorded between August and October 2019. In them, the woman — whose identity is redacted — described encounters with Epstein and Trump decades earlier when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

According to the records, she told investigators that Epstein brought her to a building in either New York or New Jersey where he introduced her to Trump.

At one point, she said, the room cleared, leaving them alone. Trump then remarked “something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” before unzipping his pants and forcing her head down on him. She told agents she resisted. The files say she “bit the sh-t out of it.”

She told investigators that Trump reacted violently, pulling her hair and punching the side of her head. As people returned to the room, she recalled him shouting: “Get this little b-tch the hell out of here.”

The Justice Department posted the records after weeks of scrutiny over whether key material had been omitted from the earlier document releases. The agency said the files had not been included initially because “15 documents were incorrectly coded as duplicative,” but that explanation did little to calm critics on social media, where reactions were often furious.

What the actual fuck! He needs to go to prison right now. #EpsteinFiles #TrumpEpsteinPedoCoverUp pic.twitter.com/XbhNHQq8Sd — Just Jay (@1JaySC) March 6, 2026

“What the actual f-ck! He needs to go to prison right now,” one person said.

“Holy sh-t. It’s time to subpoena Trump!” another added.

Former CNN host Don Lemon shared a viral post outlining the allegations in stark terms.

“A woman describes being introduced to Trump by Epstein at age 13-15. Trump cleared the room. Said ‘let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.’ She fought back. He struck her. She told the FBI she heard Trump and Epstein discuss the blackmail operation together. She asked agents to keep her safe: ‘Throughout my life his people have found me. Have kept tabs on me.’ A war started the week these files dropped…”

Another commenter pointed to the timing surrounding Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019.

“And Epstein died 3 days after this deposition,” another commenter observed.

Others focused on the credibility of the FBI investigation itself.

“The FBI found the woman who accused Trump of assaulting her with Epstein when she was 13-15 years old to be credible, per the Miami Herald. This was Trump’s FBI in 2019. Wow,” one person added.

Some users warned that the revelations risked being overshadowed by other political developments, particularly the war in Iran.

“This should be a bombshell revelation, but Trump is trying to hide it by dropping actual bombshells. Epstein. Maxwell. Epstein Files. Unindicted co-conspirators. Do not let this die.”

The outrage spread beyond the allegations themselves, with many questioning why Trump remains in office.

“How the hell is he still in office right now? Anyone else would be crucified.”

Many seemed incredulous: “How?? HOW IS HE STILL PRESIDENT??!!”

The White House insists the accusations are fabricated.

The documents surfaced as congressional Democrats are already investigating whether the department deliberately withheld materials that included sexual assault allegations against Trump.

During a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Bondi over her sweeping claim that the Donald Trump had not been implicated in records tied to Epstein, then accused her of misleading Congress about what the files actually contained.

NEVER forget this @tedlieu master class in nailing Bondi for perjury by saying there IS evidence of Trump crimes in the Epstein files, and the allegations from the Dallas driver whose girlfriend’s daughter was raped by Trump and then found dead in very suspicious circumstances… https://t.co/G32hsawUl6 — Ale (@aliasvaughn) March 3, 2026

“I believe you just lied under oath. There is ample evidence in the Epstein files” of Trump’s involvement, Lieu said.

Bondi fired back sharply, yelling, “Don’t you ever accuse me of a crime!”

The argument escalated as lawmakers and Bondi shouted over one another while committee chairman Jim Jordan tried to regain control of the room.

After the hearing, Lieu and Rep. Dan Goldman called on the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate Bondi for possible perjury.

“Testifying before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on February 11, 2026, Attorney General Bondi emphatically stated, ‘There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.’ Yet a number of the documents from the Epstein files released to date by the Department of Justice directly contradict her statement. When confronted with her lie, she did not retract her statement, she doubled down,” the lawmakers wrote, according to The Hill. “We request that you immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate Attorney General Bondi for committing perjury. America cannot have a liar and a criminal as our top law enforcement officer.”

Online debate split sharply along political lines.

“If this report was made AGAINST any African American man, there wouldnt have been a second interview. He would have been arrest before the interview was over,” one critic observed. “The world is seeing what black Americans have been saying for ages. This justice system is not blind, it looks the other way for people it wants to look away for.”

WRONG. Hope you’ve got good lawyers pic.twitter.com/NAjFzP9hv1 — Corina Riesebos (@RiesebosC) March 6, 2026

“The FBI does not interview someone four times unless they think they’re credible. Trump raped a 13-year-old child,” another alleged.

Trump’s supporters pushed back, questioning the credibility of the accuser and the timing of the release.

“WRONG. Hope you’ve got good lawyers,” one user said on X, while sharing a story from the Daily Mail that Trump’s accuser had “made it all up.”

Another added: “Then why weren’t [the allegations] used against Trump in either election since 2019?”

The House Oversight Committee has since voted to subpoena Bondi for a closed-door deposition about how the records were handled — ensuring the battle over the Epstein files, and the interviews that almost never surfaced, will continue to reverberate through Washington and beyond.